This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of burglarizing several consignment shops in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing used high end handbags. Authorities said the man pictured is believed to be responsible for other burglary cases too involving several consignment shops in San Antonio and surrounding areas including Olmos Park, Castle Hills, and Selma.
Thief targets resale stores for their designer purses
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing used high end handbags. Authorities said the man is believed to be responsible for other burglary cases too involving several consignment shops in San Antonio and surrounding areas including Olmos Park, Castle Hills, and Selma.
San Antonio woman arrested over viral video showing gun randomly fired out window of moving car
Sheriff Javier Salazar described the incident as a 'drunken act of stupidity.'
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect who stabbed 2 people, including teenager, along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. The stabbing happened just after 5:30 a.m. on July 23 along the River Walk near the Aztec Lounge on West Crockett Street. Police said a 17-year-old boy got...
news4sanantonio.com
Security guard attacked by man inside Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after attacking a security guard at the Shops at Rivercenter Downtown. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the mall along East Commerce Street near Alamo Plaza. Police said the security guard approached a man who was walking inside the...
San Antonio woman arrested for fatal hit and run crash back in January
SAN ANTONIO — Seven months after a hit and run accident that killed a father of four, a San Antonio woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the case. In January, 30-year-old Mariano Lugo was riding his motorcycle when he was hit and killed. This week, San...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for man accused of shooting out store windows to help robber escape
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for helping a friend escape from a robbery. On August 14, an unknown suspect came into the 7-Eleven located at 2607 Buena Vista, attempting to steal a beer. The...
Lauded San Antonio coffee shop asks for help after major car accident
One of Folklores Coffee House's owners was hospitalized.
KTSA
Family dispute leads to shooting on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound that police say was the result of a feud between family members. KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday in the 100 block of Orphan Street. Responding officers found the victim, a man...
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location
Get your taste buds ready: Burger Boy’s sixth location in the San Antonio area is opening August 31 in Live Oak. The new restaurant is at 8060 Pat Booker Rd., between Loop 1604 and I-35. It’ll be open 10:30 am-11 pm Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 am-midnight Friday and Saturday. Dine-in and drive-thru options are available.
News Channel 25
Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants
SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police investigating west side shooting that left 1 dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after finding one man dead from gunshot wounds in the west side of the city Monday afternoon. At about 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 3800 Morales Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, a couple...
KENS 5
Car safes built to deter thieves are in high demand, local business says
SAN ANTONIO — Console safes are in high demand, according to staff at Lock'er Down. The local security system supplier, located on San Antonio's north side, told KENS 5 their sales are on the rise as thieves continue to target vehicles in San Antonio. We decided to look into...
KSAT 12
Duo goes on grocery shopping spree at Walmart without paying, Seguin Police say
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police said two young men turned themselves in on Monday after police shared photos of them on social media saying they say went on a shopping spree at Walmart without paying. It happened on Sunday afternoon at the store located at 550 N Hwy 123...
KTSA
Man shot and killed after West Side shooting in front of house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a west side shooting in broad daylight that killed a man on Monday. Investigators say they are looking for suspects after the man in his 20s was shot in front of a home around 2:45 p.m. Police say they...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Rollover Vehicle Crash On SE Loop 410 (San Antonio, TX)
Officials are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that shut down a portion of the Southeast Loop 410 access road. The crash happened on the Northside of town around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
Man shot while stopped at red light in apparent road rage incident on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot following what appears to be a road rage incident on the west side of town. It happened around 5:15 p.m. on W Loop 1604 at Culebra Rd on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the location for reports of a shooting in progress.
KTSA
Wrong way driver arrested for DWI after crash on San Antonio’s North side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has been rushed to the hospital after she was hit head on by a wrong-way driver. The woman was driving in the Southbound lane of Highway 281 near Josephine Street at around 3:30 A.M. Monday when a man driving the wrong way hit her.
