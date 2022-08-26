ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thieves#Police#Wiggles#Property Crime#Fraud
KTSA

Family dispute leads to shooting on San Antonio’s East side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound that police say was the result of a feud between family members. KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at around 11 P.M. Sunday in the 100 block of Orphan Street. Responding officers found the victim, a man...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants

SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police investigating west side shooting that left 1 dead

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after finding one man dead from gunshot wounds in the west side of the city Monday afternoon. At about 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 3800 Morales Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, a couple...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy