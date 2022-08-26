Migraine classification by machine learning with functional near-infrared spectroscopy during the mental arithmetic task

Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
First Human U.S. Implant: Synchron Brain-Computer Interface
The first American was recently implanted with a new brain-computer interface at Mount Sinai Health System as part of a trial. The goal of the clinical trial is to evaluate the implant’s safety and efficacy. The Synchron implant uses the brain’s signal for attempted movement to power the brain-computer...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Assessment of thermal distribution through an inclined radiative-convective porous fin of concave profile using generalized residual power series method (GRPSM)
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15396-z, published online 02 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Grant Code stated in the Acknowledgements section. "The authors acknowledge the financial support provided by the Center of Excellence in Theoretical and Computational Science (TaCS-CoE), KMUTT. This research was...
MedicalXpress
Protein transformation drives cancer development
A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists...
Nature.com
Nondestructive classification of soft rot disease in napa cabbage using hyperspectral imaging analysis
Identification of soft rot disease in napa cabbage, an essential ingredient of kimchi, is challenging at the industrial scale. Therefore, nondestructive imaging techniques are necessary. Here, we investigated the potential of hyperspectral imaging (HSI) processing in the near-infrared region (900"“1700Â nm) for classifying napa cabbage quality using nondestructive measurements. We determined the microbiological and physicochemical qualitative properties of napa cabbage for intercomparison of HSI information, extracted HSI characteristics from hyperspectral images to predict and classify freshness, and established a novel approach for classifying healthy and rotten napa cabbage. The second derivative Savitzky"“Golay method for data preprocessing was implemented, followed by wavelength selection using variable importance in projection scores. For multivariate data of the classification models, partial least square discriminant analysis (PLS-DA), support vector machine (SVM), and random forests were used for predicting cabbage conditions. The SVM model accurately distinguished the cabbage exhibiting soft rot disease symptoms from the healthy cabbage. This study presents the potential of HSI systems for separating soft rot disease-infected napa cabbages from healthy napa cabbages using the SVM model, especially under the most effective wavelengths (970, 980, 1180, 1070, 1120, and 978Â nm), prior to processing. These results are applicable to industrial multispectral images.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
Remarkable Anti-Aging Drug Delivers Positive Effects on Health and Lifespan With Brief Exposure
Brief exposure to rapamycin has the same anti-aging effects as lifelong treatment. Imagine being able to take a medicine that prevents the decline that comes with age and keeps you healthy. Scientists are searching for drugs that have these effects. The current most promising anti-aging drug is Rapamycin. It is known for its positive effects on life and health span in experimental studies with laboratory animals. It is often given lifelong to obtain the maximum beneficial effects of the drug. However, even at the low doses used in the prevention of age-related decline, negative side effects may occur. Plus, it is always desirable to use the lowest effective dose. A research group at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne, Germany, has now shown in laboratory animals that brief exposure to rapamycin has the same positive effects as lifelong treatment. This opens new doors for a potential application in humans.
Nature.com
A mixed methods study of perceptions of bias among neonatal intensive care unit staff
Inequity in neonatology may be potentiated within neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) by the effects of bias. Addressing bias can lead to improved, more equitable care. Understanding perceptions of bias can inform targeted interventions to reduce the impact of bias. We conducted a mixed methods study to characterize the perceptions of bias among NICU staff.
Nature.com
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
Nature.com
Oral functional impairment may cause malnutrition following oral cancer treatment in a single-center cross-sectional study
Oral dysfunction and dysphagia after oral cancer treatment are linked to altered nutritional status. We aimed to identify specific oral functions related to nutritional status. We conducted a cross-sectional study from September 2019 to December 2021, recruited 75 participants (median age: 72.0Â years), including 52 males and 23 females, collected background data, and evaluated oral function. The Mini Nutritional Assessment-Short Form (MNA-SF) scores were divided into three groups (normal nutritional status, at risk of malnutrition, and malnourished), and a multi-group comparison was conducted for each oral function measurement (microorganisms, oral dryness, occlusal force, tongue pressure, masticatory function, and Eating Assessment Tool [EAT-10]). The primary tumor site was the tongue in 31 patients (41.3%), gingiva in 30 (40.0%), and others in 14 (18.7%). Multiple comparisons revealed significant differences in occlusal force, tongue pressure, masticatory function, and EAT-10 levels, categorized as Type I (Transport type) and Type III (Occlusion type) postoperative oral dysfunctions, between each MNA-SF group. Multiple regression analysis showed a statistically significant association with MNA-SF in terms of masticatory function and EAT-10 levels, categorized as Type I. Type I and Type III are risk factors for malnutrition, confirming that different types of postoperative oral dysfunction require unique nutritional guidance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Improved cognitive performance in trace amine-associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) knock-out mice
Trace amine-associated receptors (TAARs) are a family of G protein-coupled receptors present in mammals in the brain and several peripheral organs. Apart from its olfactory role, TAAR5 is expressed in the major limbic brain areas and regulates brain serotonin functions and emotional behaviours. However, most of its functions remain undiscovered. Given the role of serotonin and limbic regions in some aspects of cognition, we used a temporal decision-making task to unveil a possible role of TAAR5 in cognitive processes. We found that TAAR5 knock-out mice showed a generally better performance due to a reduced number of errors and displayed a greater rate of improvement at the task than WT littermates. However, task-related parameters, such as time accuracy and uncertainty have not changed significantly. Overall, we show that TAAR5 modulates specific domains of cognition, highlighting a new role in brain physiology.
Nature.com
Clinical factors affecting depression in patients with painful temporomandibular disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic
Temporomandibular disorders (TMD) are a multifactorial condition associated with both physical and psychological factors. Stress has been known to trigger or worsens TMD. We aimed to investigate whether the novel coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic aggravates depression in patients with painful TMD, and the factors that affect their level of depression. We included 112 patients with painful TMD (74 females, 38 males; mean age: 35.90"‰Â±"‰17.60Â years; myalgia [n"‰="‰38], arthralgia [n"‰="‰43], mixed joint"“muscle TMD pain [n"‰="‰31]). TMD was diagnosed based on the Diagnostic Criteria for TMD Axis I. Physical pain intensity was recorded using the visual analog scale (VAS); psycho-emotional status (depression: Beck Depression Inventory [BDI], anxiety: Beck Anxiety Inventory [BAI], and generalized stress related to COVID19: Global Assessment of Recent Stress [GARS]) was investigated twice (before [BC] and after COVID-19 [AC]). Additionally, factors affecting BDI-AC were investigated. BDI (p"‰<"‰0.001), BAI (p"‰<"‰0.001), GARS (p"‰<"‰0.001), and VAS (p"‰<"‰0.01) scores were significantly increased at AC than BC. The depression, anxiety, and stress levels were significantly positively correlated, and the AC and BC values of each factor showed a high correlation. In the mixed TMD group, BDI-AC was positively correlated with VAS-AC (p"‰<"‰0.001). In the multiple regression analysis, clenching habit was the strongest predictor of an increase in the BDI scores from moderate to severe, followed by psychological distress, muscle stiffness, female sex, BAI-AC, and TMJ sounds. COVID-19 has negatively affected the psycho-emotional state of patients with painful TMD, and several clinical factors, including female sex and clenching habits, have influenced depression.
Nature.com
Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure (OBOE): protocol of a prospective longitudinal cohort study
While the health, social, and economic impacts of opioid addiction on adults and their communities are well known, the impact of maternal opioid use on the fetus exposed in utero is less well understood. Methods. This paper presents the protocol of the ACT NOW Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure...
Nature.com
Author Correction: A high-throughput microfluidic approach for 1000-fold leukocyte reduction of platelet-rich plasma
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep35943, published online 24 October 2016. This Article contains an error in equation 1, where the terms wc(i) and wc(ref) are inverted. Author information. Author notes. Sean C. Gifford. Present address: Present address: Halcyon Biomedical Incorporated, Friendswood, TX, 77546, USA. Authors and Affiliations. Department of Biomedical...
Nature.com
Correction to: The experiences of people with incomplete spinal cord injury or disease during intensive balance training and the impact of the program: A qualitative study
The original version of this article contained a spelling error in an author name. The last name of the corresponding author, Dr. Kristin Musselman, should be corrected from Mussleman to Musselman. The original article has been corrected. Rehabilitation Sciences Institute, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, M5G 1V7,...
Nature.com
Psychological impact on dental students and professionals in a Lima population during COVID-19s wave: a study with predictive models
Peru was the country with the highest COVID-19 case fatality rate worldwide during second wave of infection, with dentists and pre-professional students being susceptible to infection due to clinical procedures they perform. This situation could have generated some kind of psychological disorder within this group. Therefore, the present study aimed to assess how COVID-19 pandemic affected this population group during second wave, in relation to depression, anxiety and stress. This observational and cross-sectional study in 368 Peruvian dentists (186 students and 182 professionals), was carried out during August to November 2021. The DASS-21 Scale was used to diagnose depression, anxiety and stress. For the statistical analysis, Pearson's chi-square test was used, in addition to a logit model using odds ratio (OR) to evaluate depression, anxiety and stress with the following factors: gender, age group, marital status, monthly family income, children, academic level, history of COVID-19, COVID-19 symptomatology, close relative with COVID-19, living with vulnerable people and work dedication. In addition, predictive models were constructed considering all possible significant causes. A significance level of p"‰<"‰0.05 was considered. Dental students and professionals presented significant differences in levels of depression, anxiety and stress (p"‰<"‰0.001, p"‰="‰0.022, p"‰="‰0.001; respectively). Male students were 56% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.44; CI 0.22"“0.85) compared to females; while those unmarried were 81% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.19; CI 0.04"“0.85). Likewise, those with children were 83% less likely to develop stress (OR 0.17; CI 0.06"“0.52) and 65% less likely to develop depression (OR 0.35; CI 0.15"“0.80). In addition, COVID-19 asymptomatics were 60% less likely to develop depression (OR 0.40; CI 0.17"“0.92). However, having relatives with COVID-19 caused almost three times the probability of developing depression (OR 2.96; CI 1.29"“6.79) and twice the probability of developing stress (OR 2.49; CI 1.07"“5.78). As for dental professionals, it was noticed that those unmarried had almost three times the probability of developing stress (OR 2.93; CI 1.38"“6.23); while those who only worked had twice the probability of developing stress (OR 2.37; CI 1.17"“4.78). Dental students had a higher prevalence of depression, anxiety and stress. In addition, having children and being asymptomatic were protective predictors for depression, while being male, unmarried and having children were protective predictors for stress. However, having a relative with COVID-19 was a risk predictor for depression and stress. In professionals, only working and being unmarried were risk predictors for stress.
Nature.com
Identifying cell receptors for the nanoparticle protein corona using genome screens
Nanotechnology provides platforms to deliver medical agents to specific cells. However, the nanoparticle's surface becomes covered with serum proteins in the blood after administration despite engineering efforts to protect it with targeting or blocking molecules. Here, we developed a strategy to identify the main interactions between nanoparticle-adsorbed proteins and a cell by integrating mass spectrometry with pooled genome screens and Search Tool for the Retrieval of Interacting Genes analysis. We found that the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor was responsible for approximately 75% of serum-coated gold nanoparticle uptake in U-87 MG cells. Apolipoprotein B and complement C8 proteins on the nanoparticle mediated uptake through the LDL receptor. In vivo, nanoparticle accumulation correlated with LDL receptor expression in the organs of mice. A detailed understanding of how adsorbed serum proteins bind to cell receptors will lay the groundwork for controlling the delivery of nanoparticles at the molecular level to diseased tissues for therapeutic and diagnostic applications.
Nature.com
Using metabolic imaging to investigate neuromodulatory mechanisms of rTMS
Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) induces varieties of behavioral effects ranging from cognitive domains to FDA-approved treatments for migraine and depression. Despite these exciting applications, open questions remain about rTMS mechanisms. Through studies that combine TMS with other measures (neuroimaging, electroencephalogram, etc.), we have gained a better understanding of how rTMS influences brain activity; however, these findings leave gaps in our knowledge of the neurochemical underpinnings of how rTMS affects behavior. Neurochemical and related metabolic fluctuations covary with cognitive and disease states and may inform variations in treatment outcome. Investigating the influence of rTMS on metabolism provides the potential to use metabolite concentrations as predictors of TMS response given that rTMS is designed to change behavior via neural effects.
Nature.com
Untangling the pathways of SDHx loss of function
Several cancers, including pheochromocytoma and/or paraganglioma (PPGL) are characterised by SDHx (succinate dehydrogenase; a protein composed of four subunits (SDHA, SDHB, SDHC and SDHD)) loss of function. However, the altered signalling pathways that underlie these changes have been unknown; new research has deciphered one such pathway.
Nature.com
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All...
Nature.com
Correction: Nrf2 overexpression increases the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia to cytarabine by inhibiting replication factor C4
We have carefully corrected this error, and the corrected Table 2 is as shown above. The original article has been corrected. College of Pharmacy, Guizhou Medical University, Guiyang, Guizhou, China. Department of Haematology, Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University, Guizhou Province Institute of Hematology, Guiyang, Guizhou, China. Chengyun Pan,Â Ming...
Nature.com
Detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia
To assess the detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia. This retrospective descriptive-analytical study included 134 normal eyes (control group) from 134 healthy subjects and 128 eyes with asymmetric contralateral corneal ectasia with normal topography (ACE-NT, study group) from 128 subjects with definite keratoconus in the opposite eye. Placido-disk-based corneal topography with TMS-4, Scheimpflug corneal tomography with Pentacam HR, and corneal biomechanical assessment with Corvis ST and ocular response analyzer (ORA) were performed. A general linear model was used to compare Corvis ST and ORA biomechanical parameters between groups, while central corneal thickness (CCT) and biomechanically corrected intraocular pressure (bIOP) were considered covariates. Receiving operator sensitivity curve (ROC) analysis was used to determine the cut-off point with the highest sensitivity and specificity along with the area under the curve (AUC) for each parameter.
Comments / 0