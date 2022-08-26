ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tripsavvy.com

One of New York City's Largest Hotels Just Got a Major Makeover

The New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, one of the city's largest hotels, just received a million-dollar makeover, and impressive doesn't begin to describe the hotel's new look. Opened in 1985, the hotel sits in the epicenter of Times Square and has become one of the metropolis's most iconic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month

Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Air#Air Shows#Us Air Force#The New York Air Show#The Us Air Force#The Air Force#The Air Force Academy#Cessna#The Viper Demo Team#Mph
One Green Planet

New Undercover Footage Reveals Living Conditions of NYC Carriage Horses Showing Horrific Signs of Abuse and Neglect

A new shocking undercover video exposes the abuse and neglect in the carriage horse industry as groups continue to call for an immediate shutdown. The heartbreaking new footage by Unbridled Heroes shows sick, mistreated horses with abysmal conditions who are held in tiny stables in midtown Manhattan. These poor horses go out every day and walk in the heat on the concrete and come back to stalls so small that they can barely turn around, if at all. The investigators walk through the tiny stables and reveal the horses with protruding ribs and scars from the abuse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

I Went to Trash School

The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead, 4 wounded in Coney Island shooting

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One man died, and four other people were wounded after gunfire erupted at the Coney Island boardwalk just before midnight Saturday in Brooklyn, New York. According to police, the shooting occurred near the Coney Island houses, WABC-TV reported. The victim who died has been identified only...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NJ.com

Much like the universe, the turnpike is ever expanding | Sheneman

Gov. Phil Murphy and his friends in the construction lobby have come up with a novel approach to solving the issues of excessive traffic and the pollution it brings with it...more cars. On the face of it, expanding the turnpike and shoehorning more cars into the Holland Tunnel in an effort to curb emissions and tame traffic doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but if you take into account that the interested parties are more than willing to donate to the governor’s super PAC it still doesn’t make any sense. Apparently, the only way out is through.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

‘I’m sure they got us a permit’

Q. We’re retired, and live part of the year in Florida and part in New York. Eventually we plan to sell. Recently we had our kitchen redone, and had to make changes to a closet to make more room. Twenty-plus years ago we took down a wall and enlarged the kitchen, and I’m hearing that it was supposed to have a permit. The contractor was a big outfit that has commercials on TV, and I’m sure they got us a permit for the work. I understand that it may come up when we sell. Is this true and how do we know if there was a permit? We looked everywhere, but can’t find one? What should we do?
GARDEN CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

Drought Conditions Worsening In NYC Area

Drought conditions are worsening in the New York City area following several months of little rain and hot weather. The U.S. Drought Monitor report now shows all of New York City and a good portion of northern and central New Jersey in either a moderate to severe drought condition. New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson urges residents to limit lawn watering, run full laundry and dishwasher loads and shorten showers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy