miamivalleytoday.com
Cleveland Street fire destroys house
PIQUA — A Monday evening structure fire caused extensive damage to a home in Shawnee in Piqua. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Piqua Fire Department. Piqua Fire units, along with Troy and Covington Fire Departments, responded to a home at 225 Cleveland St.,...
WATCH: RTA drivers rescue mother, child from rollover crash
On July 15, two cars collided outside the RTA Administrative Offices, sending one of the vehicles rolling onto its top.
Car crashes into house in Clark County
SOUTH VIENNA — Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Clark County Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a truck fully into a house in the 12000 block of East National Road around 6:20 p.m., according to initial reports. Video from the scene...
Scrap metal blaze sends plumes of smoke into the sky in Dayton
DAYTON — Plumes of black smoke emerged from a scrap metal fire in Dayton Monday afternoon. An officer reported smoke coming from Franklin Iron and Metal Corp located on East 1st Street in Dayton around 5:50 p.m., according to Montgomery County dispatchers. Captain Brad French with the Dayton Fire...
Drive slow: Single car crash causes oil slick
According to the Vandalia Division of Fire, the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Helke and National Roads. Crews were called to the scene just after 9 a.m. and found the driver trapped in their vehicle.
Urbana Citizen
Suspect sought in break-ins
MECHANICBURG – On Aug. 25 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., multiple vehicles were broken into in the Village of Mechanicsburg. Multiple items were stolen including a loaded handgun. During this incident the suspect took a vehicle and left the vehicle in the local car dealership parking lot.
Motorcycle Ohio set to give ‘Saved by the Helmet Award’ today
DAYTON — Motorcycle Ohio will give the “Saved by the Helmet Award” to one driver who is still alive because they say she wore safety gear. In Ohio, you do not have to wear a helmet once you reach 18 years old, however, it’s always advised.
Lima News
Traffic chase ends in charges for two Lima men
LIMA — Two Lima men were charged Monday after reportedly fleeing a traffic stop. The incident started when Lima Police officers initiated a traffic stop Monday morning near Faurot Avenue and Collett Street. The driver, identified by LPD as Savion Escarsega, 22, of Lima, initially complied and spoke with...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Checkpoint Yields No Arrests
MARYSVILLE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Marysville Police Department assisted by the Union County Emergency Management Association, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on CR 1 (Industrial Parkway) near Suntra Way in Union County. In total 149 vehicles traveled through...
Ohio man allegedly killed longtime friend, buried body in a detached garage
DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been arrested following a multi-county police chase for allegedly killing his longtime friend and burying his body in a detached garage. According to records WHIO obtained from Dayton Municipal Court, Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Crews respond to house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Several emergency crews responded to a house fire in Dayton Sunday evening. Reports of a fire were called out around 6:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Arlene Avenue near Forsythe Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. Video and images from the scene shows significant damage to...
Driver in reckless rollover crash ID’d
The man who died after reckless driving ended in a rollover crash Friday has been identified, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.
hometownstations.com
Pursuit suspect alleged to have killed and buried a man in Dayton garage
(WLIO) - A man who led local law enforcement on a three-county chase last week is accused of killing a man and burying him under the floor in a Dayton garage. 47-year-old Jeremy Van Voorhis of Dayton is facing murder and other charges for the shooting death of Clinton Pierce. Court documents say Pierce was killed back on July 15th, but his body wasn't discovered until August 18th beneath the flooring material in a detached garage at the same location where police believe he was shot.
Child found in Kettering reunited with family
The child is described as a 3-4-year-old white male wearing a diaper. He was located on Powhattan Place near Dorothy Lane, according to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department.
UPDATE: Springfield Commission declares day in honor of fallen Clark County deputy
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @7 p.m.:. Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland officially declared July 24 as Deputy Matthew Yates Day each year in Springfield. “The community is deeply moved and deeply hurt by what happened,” Mayor Warren Copeland said. “Matthew was a great young man. He was a valuable asset...
Police: Evicted Houston man kills 3, sets fire to lure them
HOUSTON — (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment house set fire to the building to lure tenants from their homes then shot five of them — killing three — before officers fatally shot him as firefighters battled the blaze, authorities said. The attack...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine teen arrested for aggravated menacing
A 15 year-old Bellefontaine teen was arrested Friday night around 9:30 after he pulled a BB-gun on two juveniles. Bellefontaine Police was dispatched to the area of Plumvalley Street and Water Avenue hours prior, around 5:30, regarding a silver Honda Pilot occupied by four males who pulled a bb-gun on two juveniles riding their bikes in the area.
1 dead in Tipp City rollover crash
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a rollover crash in Tipp City Friday night. According to the Tipp City Police Department, a man from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road when he lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck into a rollover crash. Crews were […]
Greene Co. Public Health to spray mosquito adulticide
According to Greene County Public Health, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting, adulticide will be applied in the following areas:
Fairborn Daily Herald
Eight violations alleged by EPA
BATH TOWNSHIP — Renergy, Inc., and Dovetail Energy committed eight violations at a Greene County biodigester according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA sent a notice of violation to Renergy outlining the alleged violations at the Herr Road biodigester in Bath Township and at the Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County.
