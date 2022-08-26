(WLIO) - A man who led local law enforcement on a three-county chase last week is accused of killing a man and burying him under the floor in a Dayton garage. 47-year-old Jeremy Van Voorhis of Dayton is facing murder and other charges for the shooting death of Clinton Pierce. Court documents say Pierce was killed back on July 15th, but his body wasn't discovered until August 18th beneath the flooring material in a detached garage at the same location where police believe he was shot.

DAYTON, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO