Sidney, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Cleveland Street fire destroys house

PIQUA — A Monday evening structure fire caused extensive damage to a home in Shawnee in Piqua. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Piqua Fire Department. Piqua Fire units, along with Troy and Covington Fire Departments, responded to a home at 225 Cleveland St.,...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into house in Clark County

SOUTH VIENNA — Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Clark County Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a truck fully into a house in the 12000 block of East National Road around 6:20 p.m., according to initial reports. Video from the scene...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Drive slow: Single car crash causes oil slick

According to the Vandalia Division of Fire, the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Helke and National Roads. Crews were called to the scene just after 9 a.m. and found the driver trapped in their vehicle.
VANDALIA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Suspect sought in break-ins

MECHANICBURG – On Aug. 25 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., multiple vehicles were broken into in the Village of Mechanicsburg. Multiple items were stolen including a loaded handgun. During this incident the suspect took a vehicle and left the vehicle in the local car dealership parking lot.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
Lima News

Traffic chase ends in charges for two Lima men

LIMA — Two Lima men were charged Monday after reportedly fleeing a traffic stop. The incident started when Lima Police officers initiated a traffic stop Monday morning near Faurot Avenue and Collett Street. The driver, identified by LPD as Savion Escarsega, 22, of Lima, initially complied and spoke with...
LIMA, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Checkpoint Yields No Arrests

MARYSVILLE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Marysville Police Department assisted by the Union County Emergency Management Association, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on CR 1 (Industrial Parkway) near Suntra Way in Union County. In total 149 vehicles traveled through...
MARYSVILLE, OH
WDBO

Ohio man allegedly killed longtime friend, buried body in a detached garage

DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio man has been arrested following a multi-county police chase for allegedly killing his longtime friend and burying his body in a detached garage. According to records WHIO obtained from Dayton Municipal Court, Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several emergency crews responded to a house fire in Dayton Sunday evening. Reports of a fire were called out around 6:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Arlene Avenue near Forsythe Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic. Video and images from the scene shows significant damage to...
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Pursuit suspect alleged to have killed and buried a man in Dayton garage

(WLIO) - A man who led local law enforcement on a three-county chase last week is accused of killing a man and burying him under the floor in a Dayton garage. 47-year-old Jeremy Van Voorhis of Dayton is facing murder and other charges for the shooting death of Clinton Pierce. Court documents say Pierce was killed back on July 15th, but his body wasn't discovered until August 18th beneath the flooring material in a detached garage at the same location where police believe he was shot.
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen arrested for aggravated menacing

A 15 year-old Bellefontaine teen was arrested Friday night around 9:30 after he pulled a BB-gun on two juveniles. Bellefontaine Police was dispatched to the area of Plumvalley Street and Water Avenue hours prior, around 5:30, regarding a silver Honda Pilot occupied by four males who pulled a bb-gun on two juveniles riding their bikes in the area.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

1 dead in Tipp City rollover crash

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a rollover crash in Tipp City Friday night. According to the Tipp City Police Department, a man from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road when he lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck into a rollover crash. Crews were […]
TIPP CITY, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Eight violations alleged by EPA

BATH TOWNSHIP — Renergy, Inc., and Dovetail Energy committed eight violations at a Greene County biodigester according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA sent a notice of violation to Renergy outlining the alleged violations at the Herr Road biodigester in Bath Township and at the Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County.
GREENE COUNTY, OH

