ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chilledmagazine.com

Its Cuts and Cocktails at The Barbershop in Las Vegas

Even though the prohibition era ceased nearly a century ago, some of its features have clearly made a mark on today’s culture in rather fascinating ways. Situated in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, a 1920s prohibition-inspired speakeasy with a fully functional barbershop in the front and a whisky saloon in the back offering live music seven nights a week. Whether looking for a new sharp look done professionally, or a place to sit back and sip elegantly, this is the spot ideal for both.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip to debut 3 new rides at Adventuredome

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday that it will debut new rides at the Adventuredome theme park. Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, Circus Circus says it will open three new rides inside the attraction: Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts and Kiddie Swings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza

What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Unique New Las Vegas Strip Casino Faces a Problem

Building a resort/casino -- even one that's small compared to the megaresorts owned by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- involves enormous resources. Besides hundreds of millions of dollars of capital, a developer also needs a complicated array of permits and zoning approvals...
LAS VEGAS, NV
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Tenders#Ham And Eggs#Diners#Food Drink#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#The Pantry Lrb#Mirage#French#Belgian
8 News Now

Hip-Hop and More at Westgate

Las Vegas(KLAS)-‘Boombox’, a Vegas residency on shuffle is set to launch on Wednesday at the Westgate featuring Ceelo Green, Tone Loc, Kid N Play, JJ Fad and Snap’s Thea Austin, and legendary DJ Eric B…. who is joining JC Fernandez to talk about this event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

what is the most luxurious hotel in las vegas

If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Las Vegas, look no further than The Bellagio. This hotel is known for its art deco architecture, excellent food, and top-notch service. Whether you’re planning your vacation now or later this year, be sure to check out The Bellagio!. Other...
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022

From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Has Some Good News for Its Visitors

Las Vegas and Disneyland have been perennial vacation favorites for decades. It’s very safe to say they each offer very different vibes, for very different demographics. Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California in 1955, and has evolved into the ideal of what an amusement park can be, regularly attracting 16 to 18 million visitors a year, while offering one of the most immersive entertainment experiences around. Visiting Disneyland, or one of Disney’s (DIS) other parks, has become a rite of passage for many families, or at least the ones that can afford it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1oaklasvegas.com

18 Best Coffee Shops in Las Vegas 2022

The best coffee shops in Las Vegas offer various cups of Joe, from straight Java to signature lavender lattes. Las Vegas’ best coffees come from stand-alone, family-owned restaurants and big franchise coffee roasters. Each of the coffee houses in Las Vegas has a unique atmosphere. Some are designed as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
spotonillinois.com

There May be a New Happiest Place on Earth

Las Vegas and Disneyland have been perennial vacation favorites for decades. It's very safe to say they each offer very different vibes, for very different demographics. Disneyland opened in Anaheim, ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy