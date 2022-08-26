Read full article on original website
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
restaurantclicks.com
Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
1oaklasvegas.com
10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022
From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza
What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas named 4th rudest city in the US
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has been ranked number 4 on a list we don't want to be on. Our city has been named the 4th rudest city in America, according to the language and culture website Preply. In the survey, Las Vegas' average rudeness score was 5.98...
vegas24seven.com
Hash House A Go Go Goes Hog Wild for Bacon on International Bacon Day this Friday
Go Hog Wild at Hash House A Go Go on International Bacon Day, Friday, September 2. WHAT: Hash House A Go Go is go-going hog wild on one of its favorite holidays, International Bacon Day! While they celebrate all things bacon every day, on Friday, September 2, get their Bacon, Bacon, Bacon starter for just $5 with the purchase of any item.
Las Vegas Has Some Good News for Its Visitors
Las Vegas and Disneyland have been perennial vacation favorites for decades. It’s very safe to say they each offer very different vibes, for very different demographics. Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California in 1955, and has evolved into the ideal of what an amusement park can be, regularly attracting 16 to 18 million visitors a year, while offering one of the most immersive entertainment experiences around. Visiting Disneyland, or one of Disney’s (DIS) other parks, has become a rite of passage for many families, or at least the ones that can afford it.
travelnowsmart.com
what is the most luxurious hotel in las vegas
If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Las Vegas, look no further than The Bellagio. This hotel is known for its art deco architecture, excellent food, and top-notch service. Whether you’re planning your vacation now or later this year, be sure to check out The Bellagio!. Other...
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the World
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: If you’re headed to Las Vegas, The Venetian Resort offers two sprawling retreats, both offering different amenities. At The Venetian, guests can enjoy a live classic Italian setting with fast access to all of the action that the resort has to offer. Additionally, The Palazzo, a relaxing retreat with an amazing club lounge level option will offer amenities galore for hotel guests.
news3lv.com
Grab a bite at Wing Zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
The X Pot Two Year Anniversary
Las Vegas(KLAS)- It is a dining experience at the X Pot! They’re celebrating their two year anniversary along with their extensive list of wines and whiskey. The anniversary menu will feature a sake and tasting menu by a special Michelin star Chef. Las Vegas Now got a taste.
Bentley the lion dies at Henderson Lion Ranch Habitat
A lion that came to the Lion Habitat Ranch from the original lion exhibit at the MGM Grand Hotel has died.
Las Vegas valley braces for another heat wave
Southern Nevadans are facing yet another heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. through Sunday evening.
Customers say Las Vegas tattoo shop is misleading on its prices
Victims of a 24-hour tattoo shop on the strip overcharging tourists speak out about their experience.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas toddler leaves hospital after heart transplant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last week was the first time three-month-old Amelia Garcia saw trees outside. “We took her on her first stroller ride around the neighborhood and she was so amazed by the trees. And the sky; eyes wide open,” said her mother Esmeralda Garcia. Amelia has...
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down...
Bat Out of Hell the Musical opens on the Las Vegas Strip in September
Las Vegas (KLAS) — The award-winning hit musical “Bat Out of Hell – The Musical” by Jim Steinman will be hitting the stage at Paris Las Vegas this September, and the producers have announced who will be taking on the starring role of the character Strat. Travis Cormier first hit the public eye with his […]
bestoflasvegas.com
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
Almost any way you look at it, Las Vegas’ housing market was accelerating rapidly a year ago. Today? The buying binge is becoming a more distant memory each week. By almost any measure, Southern Nevada’s housing market is hitting the brakes. People are buying fewer homes, sellers are slashing prices, availability is soaring and home builders are pulling fewer construction permits.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A local dog trainer and some vets...
