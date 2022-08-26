ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022

From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza

What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Las Vegas named 4th rudest city in the US

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has been ranked number 4 on a list we don't want to be on. Our city has been named the 4th rudest city in America, according to the language and culture website Preply. In the survey, Las Vegas' average rudeness score was 5.98...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Hash House A Go Go Goes Hog Wild for Bacon on International Bacon Day this Friday

Go Hog Wild at Hash House A Go Go on International Bacon Day, Friday, September 2. WHAT: Hash House A Go Go is go-going hog wild on one of its favorite holidays, International Bacon Day! While they celebrate all things bacon every day, on Friday, September 2, get their Bacon, Bacon, Bacon starter for just $5 with the purchase of any item.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Has Some Good News for Its Visitors

Las Vegas and Disneyland have been perennial vacation favorites for decades. It’s very safe to say they each offer very different vibes, for very different demographics. Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California in 1955, and has evolved into the ideal of what an amusement park can be, regularly attracting 16 to 18 million visitors a year, while offering one of the most immersive entertainment experiences around. Visiting Disneyland, or one of Disney’s (DIS) other parks, has become a rite of passage for many families, or at least the ones that can afford it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

what is the most luxurious hotel in las vegas

If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Las Vegas, look no further than The Bellagio. This hotel is known for its art deco architecture, excellent food, and top-notch service. Whether you’re planning your vacation now or later this year, be sure to check out The Bellagio!. Other...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the World

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: If you’re headed to Las Vegas, The Venetian Resort offers two sprawling retreats, both offering different amenities. At The Venetian, guests can enjoy a live classic Italian setting with fast access to all of the action that the resort has to offer. Additionally, The Palazzo, a relaxing retreat with an amazing club lounge level option will offer amenities galore for hotel guests.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Grab a bite at Wing Zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The X Pot Two Year Anniversary

Las Vegas(KLAS)- It is a dining experience at the X Pot! They’re celebrating their two year anniversary along with their extensive list of wines and whiskey. The anniversary menu will feature a sake and tasting menu by a special Michelin star Chef. Las Vegas Now got a taste.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas toddler leaves hospital after heart transplant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last week was the first time three-month-old Amelia Garcia saw trees outside. “We took her on her first stroller ride around the neighborhood and she was so amazed by the trees. And the sky; eyes wide open,” said her mother Esmeralda Garcia. Amelia has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bestoflasvegas.com

‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run

Almost any way you look at it, Las Vegas’ housing market was accelerating rapidly a year ago. Today? The buying binge is becoming a more distant memory each week. By almost any measure, Southern Nevada’s housing market is hitting the brakes. People are buying fewer homes, sellers are slashing prices, availability is soaring and home builders are pulling fewer construction permits.
LAS VEGAS, NV

