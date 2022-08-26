Read full article on original website
chilledmagazine.com
Its Cuts and Cocktails at The Barbershop in Las Vegas
Even though the prohibition era ceased nearly a century ago, some of its features have clearly made a mark on today’s culture in rather fascinating ways. Situated in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, a 1920s prohibition-inspired speakeasy with a fully functional barbershop in the front and a whisky saloon in the back offering live music seven nights a week. Whether looking for a new sharp look done professionally, or a place to sit back and sip elegantly, this is the spot ideal for both.
Eater
Chef Shake-Up as New Chef Takes Over at One Steakhouse
One Steakhouse announced that William DeMarco is assuming the role of Executive Chef at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas restaurant. DeMarco is replacing Patrick Munster, who had been Executive Chef since the restaurant opened as MB Steak at what was then the Hard Rock Hotel. The Morton brothers, David and Michael Morton, changed the name and concept from MB Steak to One Steakhouse in 2021 when the Hard Rock became Virgin Hotels. Demarco will continue to serve as Corporate Executive Chef for Morton Group restaurants La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway, Crush American Grill, Greek Sneek, and La Comida.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza
What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
Habaneros Taco Grill to Open Ninth Location
Habaneros Taco Grill #9 appears to be planned for the intersection of Pecos Rd and Patrick Ln
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the World
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: If you’re headed to Las Vegas, The Venetian Resort offers two sprawling retreats, both offering different amenities. At The Venetian, guests can enjoy a live classic Italian setting with fast access to all of the action that the resort has to offer. Additionally, The Palazzo, a relaxing retreat with an amazing club lounge level option will offer amenities galore for hotel guests.
jammin1057.com
Super Zoo 2022 Takes Over Las Vegas
The World Pet Association is over 70 years old and has hosted their annual Super Zoo pet convention here in Las Vegas for the last 18 years (excluding the pandemic shutdown of 2020). This year marked my first time as their official DJ. Last week’s 3-day event held at the...
vegas24seven.com
Farm Table Dinners at Honey Salt Return with the Annual Taste of Cape Cod on Sept. 19
Restauranteur Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla Return with the Annual Cape Cod Farm Table Dinner on Monday, Sept.19. Having recently returned from their annual summer family adventure to Cape Cod, James Beard nominees Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla bring back the popular Farm Table Dinner series with the successful Cape Cod-inspired dinner in conjunction with the anniversary of their best-selling cookbook, Honey Salt Food & Drink – A Culinary Scrapbook. The annual Cape Cod installment of the Farm Table Dinner series is the perfect way to say goodbye to summer and experience Elizabeth and Kim’s East Coast favorites of the past summer. The dinner is set for Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. with festivities at the beloved Vegas restaurant.
Creamberry in Las Vegas Debuts a New Ice Cream Burrito
Creamberry, is helping its customers cool down with this new sweet and salty treat.
restaurantclicks.com
Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
travelnowsmart.com
what is the most luxurious hotel in las vegas
If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Las Vegas, look no further than The Bellagio. This hotel is known for its art deco architecture, excellent food, and top-notch service. Whether you’re planning your vacation now or later this year, be sure to check out The Bellagio!. Other...
1oaklasvegas.com
10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022
From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
Visitor wins over $150k at Fremont Hotel and Casino
Last Thursday, a visitor was playing the Double Diamond Slot Machine at Fremont Hotel and Casino. The visitor took home more than $153,000.
1oaklasvegas.com
18 Best Coffee Shops in Las Vegas 2022
The best coffee shops in Las Vegas offer various cups of Joe, from straight Java to signature lavender lattes. Las Vegas’ best coffees come from stand-alone, family-owned restaurants and big franchise coffee roasters. Each of the coffee houses in Las Vegas has a unique atmosphere. Some are designed as...
bestoflasvegas.com
In-N-Out Burger taking shape across from Allegiant Stadium
Raiders fans could soon have a new place to chow down. Construction is underway for an In-N-Out Burger across from Allegiant Stadium, and it’s on land that rose quickly in value. Project plans call for a 2,430-square-foot building and a “heavy emphasis” on drive-thru service and outdoor seating, according to Clark County records.
pilebuck.com
CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 Tickets on Sale Now
North America’s largest construction trade show is back March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Don’t miss your chance to meet the people who make the machines, compare equipment, and build long-lasting relationships in the construction community. 1,800 Exhibitors The industry comes together with 1,800 equipment and service providers so...
multifamilybiz.com
Hamilton Zanze Completes Disposition of 232-Unit Alicante Apartment Community in Highly Desirable Las Vegas-Paradise Submarket
LAS VEGAS, NV - San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze announced the sale of Alicante Apartments in the desirable Las Vegas-Paradise submarket of Las Vegas, Nevada. The firm purchased the Class B+ community in February 2017 and the sale closed on July 19, 2022. During their ownership, Hamilton...
news3lv.com
Grab a bite at Wing Zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
Fox5 KVVU
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
A 10-foot, 700 pound dog made its way down the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning with help by The Good Deed Project.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
