Even though the prohibition era ceased nearly a century ago, some of its features have clearly made a mark on today’s culture in rather fascinating ways. Situated in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, a 1920s prohibition-inspired speakeasy with a fully functional barbershop in the front and a whisky saloon in the back offering live music seven nights a week. Whether looking for a new sharp look done professionally, or a place to sit back and sip elegantly, this is the spot ideal for both.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO