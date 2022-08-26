Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
chilledmagazine.com
Its Cuts and Cocktails at The Barbershop in Las Vegas
Even though the prohibition era ceased nearly a century ago, some of its features have clearly made a mark on today’s culture in rather fascinating ways. Situated in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, a 1920s prohibition-inspired speakeasy with a fully functional barbershop in the front and a whisky saloon in the back offering live music seven nights a week. Whether looking for a new sharp look done professionally, or a place to sit back and sip elegantly, this is the spot ideal for both.
Bat Out of Hell the Musical opens on the Las Vegas Strip in September
Las Vegas (KLAS) — The award-winning hit musical “Bat Out of Hell – The Musical” by Jim Steinman will be hitting the stage at Paris Las Vegas this September, and the producers have announced who will be taking on the starring role of the character Strat. Travis Cormier first hit the public eye with his […]
Hip-Hop and More at Westgate
Las Vegas(KLAS)-‘Boombox’, a Vegas residency on shuffle is set to launch on Wednesday at the Westgate featuring Ceelo Green, Tone Loc, Kid N Play, JJ Fad and Snap’s Thea Austin, and legendary DJ Eric B…. who is joining JC Fernandez to talk about this event.
restaurantclicks.com
Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
1oaklasvegas.com
10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022
From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
travelnowsmart.com
what is the most luxurious hotel in las vegas
If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Las Vegas, look no further than The Bellagio. This hotel is known for its art deco architecture, excellent food, and top-notch service. Whether you’re planning your vacation now or later this year, be sure to check out The Bellagio!. Other...
Unique New Las Vegas Strip Casino Faces a Problem
Building a resort/casino -- even one that's small compared to the megaresorts owned by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- involves enormous resources. Besides hundreds of millions of dollars of capital, a developer also needs a complicated array of permits and zoning approvals...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza
What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
Customers say Las Vegas tattoo shop is misleading on its prices
Victims of a 24-hour tattoo shop on the strip overcharging tourists speak out about their experience.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A local dog trainer and some vets...
Las Vegas Has Some Good News for Its Visitors
Las Vegas and Disneyland have been perennial vacation favorites for decades. It’s very safe to say they each offer very different vibes, for very different demographics. Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California in 1955, and has evolved into the ideal of what an amusement park can be, regularly attracting 16 to 18 million visitors a year, while offering one of the most immersive entertainment experiences around. Visiting Disneyland, or one of Disney’s (DIS) other parks, has become a rite of passage for many families, or at least the ones that can afford it.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down...
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Study shows Las Vegas is amongst the most impacted by 'Great Resignation'
A new study shows Las Vegas was one of the most impacted cities by the, "Great Resignation." Las Vegas ranked number two on the Workamajig study.
13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2022
With Hadestown at the Smith Center to performances by Lil Baby, Donny Osmond, and more there's plenty to do in Las Vegas this week.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas
Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
bestoflasvegas.com
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
Almost any way you look at it, Las Vegas’ housing market was accelerating rapidly a year ago. Today? The buying binge is becoming a more distant memory each week. By almost any measure, Southern Nevada’s housing market is hitting the brakes. People are buying fewer homes, sellers are slashing prices, availability is soaring and home builders are pulling fewer construction permits.
news3lv.com
Grab a bite at Wing Zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
Atomic test site tours full after 4 hours
Registrations for tours of the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) -- home to the above and below-ground atomic test sites -- are now available to the public. The NNSS was ground zero for above and below-ground atomic bomb testing from the mid-1950s through 1992.
