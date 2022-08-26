Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Bat Out of Hell the Musical opens on the Las Vegas Strip in September
Las Vegas (KLAS) — The award-winning hit musical “Bat Out of Hell – The Musical” by Jim Steinman will be hitting the stage at Paris Las Vegas this September, and the producers have announced who will be taking on the starring role of the character Strat. Travis Cormier first hit the public eye with his […]
Fox5 KVVU
Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip to debut 3 new rides at Adventuredome
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday that it will debut new rides at the Adventuredome theme park. Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, Circus Circus says it will open three new rides inside the attraction: Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts and Kiddie Swings.
Unique New Las Vegas Strip Casino Faces a Problem
Building a resort/casino -- even one that's small compared to the megaresorts owned by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- involves enormous resources. Besides hundreds of millions of dollars of capital, a developer also needs a complicated array of permits and zoning approvals...
Hip-Hop and More at Westgate
Las Vegas(KLAS)-‘Boombox’, a Vegas residency on shuffle is set to launch on Wednesday at the Westgate featuring Ceelo Green, Tone Loc, Kid N Play, JJ Fad and Snap’s Thea Austin, and legendary DJ Eric B…. who is joining JC Fernandez to talk about this event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
travelnowsmart.com
what is the most luxurious hotel in las vegas
If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Las Vegas, look no further than The Bellagio. This hotel is known for its art deco architecture, excellent food, and top-notch service. Whether you’re planning your vacation now or later this year, be sure to check out The Bellagio!. Other...
Fox5 KVVU
Formula 1 to launch ticketing pre-registration for first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As race fans gear up for Formula One to host its first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix race, organizers announced they will launch a ticketing pre-registration portal on Monday morning. According to a news release, the portal will go live at 9 a.m. PDT on Monday,...
restaurantclicks.com
Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
RELATED PEOPLE
1oaklasvegas.com
10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022
From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
Customers say Las Vegas tattoo shop is misleading on its prices
Victims of a 24-hour tattoo shop on the strip overcharging tourists speak out about their experience.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza
What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
Las Vegas Has Some Good News for Its Visitors
Las Vegas and Disneyland have been perennial vacation favorites for decades. It’s very safe to say they each offer very different vibes, for very different demographics. Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California in 1955, and has evolved into the ideal of what an amusement park can be, regularly attracting 16 to 18 million visitors a year, while offering one of the most immersive entertainment experiences around. Visiting Disneyland, or one of Disney’s (DIS) other parks, has become a rite of passage for many families, or at least the ones that can afford it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A local dog trainer and some vets...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down...
Man banned for life from Nevada casinos caught by Paris Las Vegas security
A man on Nevada's List of Excluded Persons was arrested after security spotted him on the floor of the Paris Las Vegas, the Nevada Gaming Control Board says.
pilebuck.com
CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 Tickets on Sale Now
North America’s largest construction trade show is back March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Don’t miss your chance to meet the people who make the machines, compare equipment, and build long-lasting relationships in the construction community. 1,800 Exhibitors The industry comes together with 1,800 equipment and service providers so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bestoflasvegas.com
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
Almost any way you look at it, Las Vegas’ housing market was accelerating rapidly a year ago. Today? The buying binge is becoming a more distant memory each week. By almost any measure, Southern Nevada’s housing market is hitting the brakes. People are buying fewer homes, sellers are slashing prices, availability is soaring and home builders are pulling fewer construction permits.
multifamilybiz.com
Hamilton Zanze Completes Disposition of 232-Unit Alicante Apartment Community in Highly Desirable Las Vegas-Paradise Submarket
LAS VEGAS, NV - San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze announced the sale of Alicante Apartments in the desirable Las Vegas-Paradise submarket of Las Vegas, Nevada. The firm purchased the Class B+ community in February 2017 and the sale closed on July 19, 2022. During their ownership, Hamilton...
Las Vegas valley braces for another heat wave
Southern Nevadans are facing yet another heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. through Sunday evening.
Habaneros Taco Grill to Open Ninth Location
Habaneros Taco Grill #9 appears to be planned for the intersection of Pecos Rd and Patrick Ln
Comments / 1