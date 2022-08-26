Gaithersburg, MD - Two juvenile males from Bethesda have been arrested, following multiple vandalism incidents at Pyle Middle School. On Sunday, June 25, at approximately 11:35 p.m., Montgomery County Police 2nd District officers were called to the 6300 block of Wilson Lane in Bethesda, for the report of a vandalism that just occurred.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO