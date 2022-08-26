Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z defers vote on Osprey Point projects
Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission voted to defer a decision on a rezoning application to allow a restaurant and marina in the Osprey Point subdivision, which is under construction. At its Aug. 25 meeting, Commissioner Bruce Mears said the commission should wait for the outcome of a pending public hearing on the marina to be scheduled by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Cape Gazette
Terrapin Island final site plan approved
The final site plan for the Terrapin Island subdivision was approved Aug. 25 by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Terrapin Island, located along Camp Arrowhead Road adjacent to Bayfront at Rehoboth and the West Bay manufactured home park, will have 42 single-family home lots on 32 acres. More than...
Cape Gazette
Milton council to hold hearing on historic district expansion
Milton Town Council will hold a public hearing Monday, Sept. 12, on a measure that would expand the town’s historic district by 36 parcels. Milton’s historic district is registered with the National Register of Historic Places, managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior. In 2020, the National Park Service provided funding to possibly amend the historic district. That work was undertaken by the town’s historic preservation commission and the University of Delaware's Center for Historic Architecture.
Cape Gazette
Lewes council missed an opportunity
The following letter has been sent to Lewes Mayor and City Council with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have been remiss in writing to express my extreme displeasure in June's fiasco related to the missed opportunity to purchase 203 E. Savannah Road at Savannah Road and Cape Henlopen Drive in the heart of Lewes Beach, a prime and marquee piece of real estate that would provide a variety of public benefits for the City of Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Hopkins is committed to Sussex’s residents
Keller Hopkins has a clear plan to improve Sussex County's currently mismanaged sprawl that threatens our beautiful wildlife and farmlands. I don't think we can or should try to stop migration from high-tax states, but it can be managed so much better. A perfect example of the current mismanagement is the recent approval of the huge Coral Lakes development by the current county government. In his role on the P&Z board, Keller demanded the developer provide a better plan for wetlands, wildlife relocation and the increased traffic congestion Coral Lakes would generate. Schell did not provide adequate planning and Keller voted no. The developer appealed the initial P&Z decision to county council. County council then sent it back to P&Z for reconsideration and another vote. P&Z then voted 3-1-1 (with Keller opposing again) to approve the plan.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/30/22
Sussex County senior centers have been awarded more than $796,000 from the Delaware Transit reimbursement program for transportation expenses. The following grants have been awarded: Indian River, $2,100; Lewes, $27,123; Cape Henlopen, $43,066; Nanticoke in Seaford, $44,962; Laurel, $99,083; and CHEER Inc., $580,534. Under state law, Sussex County officials must...
Cape Gazette
Lewes forms plan for Great Marsh Park
“I think it’s important to remember that if we don’t get a master plan that is approved by the state, we could lose this 66 acres ... if it goes to a developer, we’re just going to lose that 66 acres,” Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission Chair Janet Reeves reminded the public Aug. 15.
Cape Gazette
33384 Hartford Court #42882, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ ANGOLA BEACH ~ LIGHTLY USED, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED three bedroom, two bath home in the land lease community Angola Beach & Estates.
Cape Gazette
Bucchioni continues to fight for clean water
The Beach Bash in the June 5 issue Cape Gazette was sponsored by The Sussex Health and Environmental Network, which held its inaugural event to honor clean water heroes June 1 in Dewey Beach. SHEN is a nonpartisan, grassroots coalition of stakeholders in Sussex County in support of clean water. Jack Bucchioni, one of the Red Blue Award recipients, attended and spoke about his support for the Green Amendment. Jack, a water advocate for years, has served the underserved fence-line communities for years. Jack Bucchioni is probably best known for his efforts to fight for clean water in Dover.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council president supports Rieley
I am writing this letter both in support of John Rieley for Sussex County Council and to dispel some of the erroneous information that has been disseminated. I have worked with John his entire four years. He reads every piece of paper, does research and asks questions before making a decision. He is easy to approach, talk to and is a good listener.
U.S. Geological Survey
USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE
LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Real Estate Academy class orientation set Sept. 16
The Delaware Real Estate Academy announced the formation of its first class for 2022, which will kick off Friday, Sept. 16, with a three-hour evening orientation session. Designed to allow prospective real estate agents in Delaware a way of completing all of their pre-licensing coursework over the span of just six weeks, this year’s class will be held on-site at the Compass RE office located at 18335 Coastal Highway, Suite 102, Lewes. It can also be completed online.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Elks donate $1,000 to Stand Down for Veterans
As an ever-present ally to those who have served this country, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes once again provided financial assistance to support a critical event for local veterans. Cape Henlopen Elks presented a $1,000 donation Aug. 4 for the annual Delaware Veterans Stand Down outreach event set...
WBOC
Ocean City Pedestrian and Driver Safety at Question After Numerous Accidents
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Neighbors and visitors who spoke to WBOC on Monday expressed their hope for more to be done to prevent future pedestrian accidents in Ocean City. This comes after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Coastal Hwy in Ocean City near 59 St., late Friday. The incident was just one of many pedestrian accidents that have occurred in Ocean City during this summer alone.
Cape Gazette
Health information assistance offered at Lewes library
Free and confidential consumer health information assistance will be offered at the Lewes Public Library on a drop-in basis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. A certified consumer health information specialist will be available to assist patrons with gathering and understanding...
finehomesandliving.com
Reasons Why Buying A House In Middletown Delaware A Great Post-Retirement Plan
If you're getting close to your retirement age and searching for the best locations to live the rest of your life in tranquility, retiring inMiddletown, Delaware,will be a great idea. Middletown is a small town in New Castle County, Delaware, with a population of 24,056. Thomas Jefferson - the third...
Central Pa. woman struck, killed in Ocean City, Md.: police
A 21-year-old Lancaster County woman was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing an Ocean City, Maryland street, police said. Sophia Battisti, of Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east, against the pedestrian signal, when a northbound Coastal Highway vehicle crashed into her around 11:56 p.m. near the 59th Street intersection.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions
SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
