San Angelo, TX

United Way of the Concho Valley Kicks Off Annual Campaign Thursday

By Yantis Green
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO – More than 350 people filled the McNease Convention Center for United Way of the Concho Valley's 2022 Campaign Kickoff Thursday. 2022 Campaign Chair, Garrett Acker, announced the 2022 campaign goal of $1,111,884.

"I’ve seen firsthand the impact that the United Way of the Concho Valley has on our community in helping individuals and families attain resources for sustainable lives. For the Concho Valley to thrive, it takes all of us working together.", Garrett Acker, The Bank & Trust

The keynote speaker, Erin Gruwell, author of The Freedom Writers Diary and Dear Freedom Writer, spoke of being the Catalyst of Change in your community.

“For 97 years, our community has continuously supported our Annual Campaign. We could not do what we do without our donors, volunteers, and Community Partners. We are looking forward to another successful year as we celebrate our community and neighbors helping neighbors,” Ashley Ammons, President/CEO.

Money raised each year from the Annual Campaign is invested in the Concho Valley through United Way's 15 Community Partners. All Community Partners are thoroughly reviewed by community volunteers to ensure donor dollars are being spent efficiently and effectively.

If you or your business would like to get involved, please call the United Way at 325-949-3716, email us at info@uwcv.org , or visit www.liveunitedconchovalley.org .

