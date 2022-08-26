ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Westword

Invasion of the Rich People: Colorado's Wealthiest Counties

Recent research reveals that Colorado is among the most popular states in the country for big-bucks transplants — and plenty of them are relocating to the Mile High City. But when it comes to overall wealth, the counties that make up metro Denver continue to trail well behind mountain-resort areas that have long attracted the rich and fabulous from beyond the state's borders.
The Associated Press

Neurosurgery One in Littleton, Colorado Treats First Patient with ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced that Denver-based Neurosurgery One became the first provider in the Rocky Mountain region to treat patients using the ZAP-X ® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery ® platform. ZAP-X is the latest advancement in completely non-invasive brain tumor treatment and aims to set new standards in patient safety, comfort, convenience, and treatment accuracy. Neurosurgery One doctors are now performing stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) using ZAP-X in an outpatient facility in the south Denver metro area of Littleton, Colorado. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005018/en/ William (Bill) Lawson, of Edwards, CO, was the first patient in the Rocky Mountain region to undergo ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery at Neurosurgery One in Littleton. He was treated for an acoustic neuroma, a benign tumor on the main nerve leading between the inner ear and brain. Professional photo by Ellen Jaskol.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Buying Canned Whipped Cream Under 21 Now Illegal in NY, Should Colorado Follow?

Colorado has its fair share of weird and crazy laws, but one law in New York is making people scratch their heads. In November of 2021, a New York law banning the sale of whipped cream chargers to those under the age of 21 quietly went into effect. Many grocers were unaware of the new law and are now hanging up signs to inform the public that they will be carded when buying cans of whipped cream.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
99.9 The Point

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
The Denver Gazette

New parkway would access Denver International Airport

Three decades after the runways were graded across the empty plains northeast of downtown, developers and investors are taking a new look at Denver International Airport and they’ve set off an explosion of growth in the countryside nearby. The airport’s 54-square-mile expanse, including huge tracts remaining for future runways,...
95 Rock KKNN

How Did a Wrecked Vehicle Wind Up On This Colorado Hiking Trail?

Hikers can come across some pretty awesome sights on the trails throughout Colorado. From wildlife and beautiful scenery to former dams and other historic remnants of the Centennial State's past, all make for an interesting encounter on any adventure. Sometimes it's the things we see along the trail that cause...

