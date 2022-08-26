SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced that Denver-based Neurosurgery One became the first provider in the Rocky Mountain region to treat patients using the ZAP-X ® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery ® platform. ZAP-X is the latest advancement in completely non-invasive brain tumor treatment and aims to set new standards in patient safety, comfort, convenience, and treatment accuracy. Neurosurgery One doctors are now performing stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) using ZAP-X in an outpatient facility in the south Denver metro area of Littleton, Colorado. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005018/en/ William (Bill) Lawson, of Edwards, CO, was the first patient in the Rocky Mountain region to undergo ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery at Neurosurgery One in Littleton. He was treated for an acoustic neuroma, a benign tumor on the main nerve leading between the inner ear and brain. Professional photo by Ellen Jaskol.

SAN CARLOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO