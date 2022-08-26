Read full article on original website
Related
icgov.org
Video Update: Sculptors Showcase, Drive-In Movie, and Senior Center Activities
Iowa City Update is a weekly video featuring City of Iowa City projects, programs, and events. Topics this week include eight new sculptures on exhibit, an outdoor movie at the airport, and opportunities to stay active and engaged through the Senior Center. Select the image below to watch Iowa City Update.
icgov.org
Southwest District Plan open house to be held Sept. 1, 2022
The City will host an open house on the Southwest District Plan between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Weber Elementary, 3850 Rohret Road. The Southwest District Plan impacts the southwestern portion of Iowa City south of Rohret Road, west of Highway 218, and north of Highway 1. The open house will be an opportunity for residents to learn more about the future of this area, and to share their thoughts.
icgov.org
Pedestrian access to Dubuque Street ramp stairwells impacted in upcoming weeks
Due to repair work in the Dubuque Street parking ramp, pedestrian access to the stairwells and elevator on Levels 4 & 5 East and Levels 3 & 4 West will be limited at times in the upcoming weeks. The City urges pedestrians to pay attention to signage and pedestrian traffic...
Comments / 0