The City will host an open house on the Southwest District Plan between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Weber Elementary, 3850 Rohret Road. The Southwest District Plan impacts the southwestern portion of Iowa City south of Rohret Road, west of Highway 218, and north of Highway 1. The open house will be an opportunity for residents to learn more about the future of this area, and to share their thoughts.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO