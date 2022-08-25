Red Bull BC One 2022 USA National Finals To Be Held In Los Angeles

Red Bull BC One , the world’s largest breaking competition, will host its USA National Finals this coming September in sunny Los Angeles, Calif. Previous winners of the five regional cyphers held in various cities across the nation will engage in battle for the title ahead of the Red Bull BC One World Final in November.

Red Bull BC One USA National Finals will take place at Eden Hollywood on Saturday, September 17, all part of a weekend of high-level breaking excellence. The nation’s top 16 b-boys and b-girls will bring their best moves to the Eden stage and will be judged by legends of the field. B-girl Asia 1 and BC One All Star Neguin, with Rakaa Iriscience of Dilated Peoples fame hosting the affair.

Along with the regional finalists from Philadelphia, Austin, Orlando, Boston, and Seattle, breakers Hijack, Mace, Snap1, Rascal Randi, Sunny, and others are also invited as wild card entrants. Among the breakers, only one b-boy and b-girl will go on to the World Final in New York on November 11.

Of the many standout participants, b-girl Pep-C, who is also gearing up for an appearance as a breaker for the Olympics, won the BC One Cypher East in Philadelphia back in July.

“The Red Bull BC One National Final is an exciting opportunity to put my training and skills to the test against the best b-girls across the country. With the Olympics around the corner, this prestigious competition is a stepping stone on the road to Paris,” Pep-C offered in a statement.

Breaking will be part of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France and many BC One participants past and present are vying for their chance to represent their respective nations.

With the 2022 BC One USA National Finals taking place in Southern California, Red Bull put a spotlight on breaking crew Squadron, formed by legendary breaker David “Mex One” Alvarado. BC One All Stars Omar “RoxRite” Delgado, a founding member, and Victor Montalvo are also part of the Squadron crew.

“Generations of West Coast b-boys and b-girls from San Diego to Seattle have influenced what we know as breaking today. Being a member of Renegade Rockers and to represent the Red Bull BC One All Stars, two crews that are crucial to breaking’s proliferation, I am proud to carry the torch for the breakers who came before me while nurturing the next generation,” said RoxRite.

On Friday, August 26, Red Bull BC One will host Breakalicious @ Delicious, a Hip-Hop and break celebration highlighting all of the West Coast styles that influenced the scene. The event will be held at Delicious Pizza, founded by the folks who established the Hip-Hop label Delicious Vinyl

Photo: Red Bull Media House

