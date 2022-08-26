Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
baristanet.com
Anonymous Street Artist Jerkface Chooses Montclair For Latest Mural
Montclair, NJ – Montclair is becoming a mecca for murals, all around Montclair Center, but a new mural on Glenridge Avenue is a big deal for the town. The mural, which features iconic cartoon characters reimagined, is the creation of Jerkface, an anonymous New York-based street artist known for creating optimistic work because “there’s already enough negativity in the world.”
baristanet.com
Eclectic Restaurants Thrive in Downtown Bloomfield
Did you know that Bloomfield, NJ was called the “horseradish capital of the world” in the 19th century? Or that the Blow Pop comes from Bloomfield thanks to the Charms Candy Company, which was in Bloomfield until the mid-70’s? These historic foodie-facts are just a taste of what was shared during the August Walking Food Tour with the Bloomfield Center Alliance. Participants enjoyed stopping in at four downtown Bloomfield eateries for samples, hearing from the owners of the local businesses, and getting to know the area just a little better this weekend.
baristanet.com
The YMCA of Montclair 1891 Gala to Honor Izumi Hara and Rao’s Homemade
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The YMCA of Montclair is pleased to announce Montclair resident Izumi Hara as its individual honoree for the 1891 Gala fundraiser to be held at The Grove in Cedar Grove on October 14, 2022. The Gala’s corporate honoree is Rao’s Homemade. “The 1891 Gala...
baristanet.com
Fourth Annual Family Function Kickball Game Uplifts Community
Montclair, NJ – The fourth annual Family Function Kickball Game took place on Saturday, August 20th at Glenfield Park in Montclair and a good time was had by all as you can see from the photos. The event’s goal is to uplift the community and provide a positive experience with free food, drinks, school supplies and more for the children of Montclair and neighboring towns that came to enjoy the event. There were bouncy houses for the children, live music and the now famous kickball game with a a custom trophy to the winning team. The Montclair Police department, fire department, Mayor Sean Spiller were among the supporters of this amazing experience.
Comments / 0