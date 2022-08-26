Read full article on original website
Child Advocacy Funding Reinstated
Following the news last week the federal funding was being cut to Child Advocacy Centers by half, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a reversal of that ruling on Friday. The state was to receive about $12.5 million until officials were told that funding was only going...
St. Louis Police Secure Grenade
Police in Saint Louis received an uncommon request last Thursday. Police say a 69-year-old Holt man was cleaning the basement of a relative’s home when he found a 1920s-1930s style grenade. He took it to the police station and asked police to dispose of the item. Police closed down the Saint Louis City pool, the interior of City Hall and the Saint Louis Electric Department as a precaution after the grenade was secured.
Storm Knocks Out Power Across Much of Lower Michigan
Utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after. severe weather blew through Michigan Monday. More than 375-thousand Consumers. Energy and DTE Energy customers were knocked off line as wind gusts of 60 and 70. miles per hour hit the state. Power poles and lines...
