RiverDogs Find Plenty of Relief, Escape with 3-2 Win over Woodpeckers
Fayetteville, NC – The Charleston RiverDogs hit two more home runs and used solid work in the clutch from their bullpen to escape Segra Stadium with a 3-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday night. The RiverDogs have hit six home runs in the last two games and improved to 9-3 on the current road trip. The victory also allowed the team to reach 80 wins for the fifth time in franchise history which dates back to 1980.
Battery Fall Flat in 0-3 Loss to Detroit
The Charleston Battery fell 0-3 to Detroit City FC on Saturday in their only home match of the month. Despite a scoreless first half, Detroit found the back of the net three times in the second half to secure the road victory. The home crowd at Patriots Point put on a strong display during the night, setting a season-high for attendance in 2022. Charleston will be back home on Saturday, September 3, against New York Red Bulls II after a quick road match on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
Charleston Named One of Top Fishing Spots for this Labor Day
Charleston has been chosen as one of the top fishing spots for this Labor Day by Fishing Booker, an online marketplace that enables people to list, find, and book fishing trips worldwide. Here’s a look at their picks:. Ketchikan, AK. Santa Cruz, CA. Bar Harbor, ME. Estes Park, CO.
The Charleston Museum Shares Their Fall Event Schedule
The Charleston Museum released their fall schedule of events, which you can see below. Charleston in Sports: A Photographic History, 1890s-1960s. Sports have historically been important to our personal well-being. In addition to the health benefits of physical activity, life values such as teamwork, discipline, and emotional self-control are frequently learned through recreational games. The late 19th and early 20th centuries saw the rise of a variety of sports across the country, and these inevitably found their way to Charleston. Join us to view historic photographs from the Museum’s Archives collection of sporting moments from the Lowcountry. For more information visit: https://www.charlestonmuseum.org/exhibits/current/
Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation to Honor Reverend Nelson B. Rivers, III at Annual Justice Award Reception
On Thursday, September 8th, the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation will honor Reverend Nelson B. Rivers, III with its annual “Commitment to Justice” Award reception beginning at 5:30 pm at the Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King Street in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. The emcee for this year’s...
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina Partners with Warrior Surf Foundation for Annual Share the Stoke Fundraiser
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina today announced its partnership with Warrior Surf Foundation (WSF) for their annual Share the Stoke fundraiser beginning on August 30th, 2022. This year, they have also partnered with an artist local to Maui, HI, Laihha Organna, to design a limited edition t-shirt for the event. Additionally, Mex 1 has partnered with Herradura Tequila, Carolina Surf Brand, and Parrot Surf Shop for this fundraiser.
The Haunted Tavern: A Dark Pop-Up Cocktail Experience Comes to Charleston
The Haunted Tavern: A Dark Pop-Up Cocktail Experience is coming to the Holy City from September 16th through the 24th, 2022. The event will be held at The Ashley (1940 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley). Fever, the event organizers, describe The Haunted Tavern as “an immersive cocktail experience run...
Postpartum Support Charleston Organizes Annual Climb Out of the Darkness Event on September 25th
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Climb Out of the Darkness program, the world’s largest event raising awareness of pregnancy and postpartum mental health disorders. Postpartum Support International has partnered with local nonprofit Postpartum Support Charleston to host a Climb Out of the Darkness event on September 25th at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
Chef Vivian Howard to Host Monthly “Vivian’s Book Club” Events at Lenoir
The first event will run from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, September 11th with restaurateur, sommelier, and author Inez Ribustello, who wrote Life After Windows (above right), a memoir of working at Windows on the World, located atop of the World Trade Center, at the time of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. Having lost friends, colleagues, and her job in the attack, Ribustello had to face her future — a future that would eventually lead her home to Tarboro, NC. Ribustello is the owner of On the Square restaurant in Tarboro and a consultant who helped create the beverage program at Lenoir when it opened.
CodeON Community Coding Labs Return on September 14th
After a nearly three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, CodeON (Coding in Our Neighborhood), a Charleston-based outreach program that provides free after school coding labs for kids in underserved communities, will return this fall. The weekly coding labs are held every Wednesday from 5 pm to 6 pm, starting on...
My Father’s Moustache Opens on James Island
Has opened their second area location on James Island. Just like its Mount Pleasant counterpart, the JI eatery and pub will serve UK-inspired eats, cocktails, and beers. The restaurant and pub will open daily at 11 am. You can see the James Island menu here. The new location can be...
Dr. Annie Andrews & Lisa Ellis to Take Part in “A Conversation on Children” in September
On Saturday, September 24th, Dr. Annie Andrews, the Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District, and Lisa Ellis, the Democratic candidate for SC State Superintendent of Education, will be joining Buxton Books at the Unitarian Church for a conversation on children. They will be sharing their expertise on issues ranging from education to gun safety to healthcare.
College of Charleston Biology Professor, Student Investigate Big Impact of Tiny Mud Snail
Go to a mudflat in the Lowcountry during low tide, and you’ll see eastern mud snails plodding along on the surface. About the size of the end of a thumb, these snails have a disproportionate influence on their community. “The eastern mud snail dramatically affects other species,” says Craig...
Gingerline Now Open on Market Street
Gingerline, the first standalone restaurant concept from the Charlestowne Hotels hospitality group, opened their doors today. The new concept is serving coastal-inspired dishes influenced by the flavors of Latin and South America. “We are so excited to open our doors and welcome locals and visitors alike to experience Gingerline’s fresh...
Summerville’s First “Selfie Museum” Opens on September 2nd
Summerville area residents and visitors can soon enjoy the country’s latest entertainment trend: the selfie museum. On September 2nd, Selfie Addict Studio (SAS) will open its doors at 127 S. Main Street, between Lush Language and Eva’s. What is a selfie museum? It’s a type of art gallery...
Emeline to Host Keep Shop: Makers Fair on October 9th
Emeline has announced the return of the Keep Shop: Makers Fair on Sunday, October 9th, 2022 from 2 pm to 7 pm in the hotel’s courtyard. Curated and hosted by Keep Shop, the fair celebrates the area’s most talented makers. Guests can also enjoy a cocktail while listening to live music, or sit down at Frannie & The Fox, for their Pizza Sunday offering.
Meyer Vogl Gallery Announces Next Edition of Their “Culture Cake” Series
Meyer Vogl Gallery announced the next “Culture Cake,” a series of arts and cultural programming at their Daniel Island location. The event will take place on Thursday, September 15th, from 6 pm to 9 pm at 250 River Landing Drive. The. event is free, but you are asked...
Trident United Way Receives $1.25M for Housing Stability Subgrants
Affordable housing is one of the most critical resources for economically successful communities. Trident United Way, in partnership with the United Way Association of South Carolina, was pleased to serve as a subgrantee of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) in awarding grants to 18 local organizations providing housing stability services.
Nucor Corporation Expanding in Berkeley County
Nucor Corporation (Nucor), one of the largest manufacturers of steel and steel products in North America, today announced plans to expand operations in Berkeley County. The company is investing $200 million over the next five years. With roots dating back to 1905, Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon...
Charleston County’s Consolidated Dispatch Center Reaccredited
The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials’ (APCO) has reaccredited Charleston County’s Consolidated Dispatch Center (CDC) through their P33 Training Program. This is the departments second reaccreditation for APCO P33. Charleston County was one of 32 agencies nationwide that met the requirements for this certification in 2022. “This achievement...
