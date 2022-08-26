Read full article on original website
ODOT finds no structural damage to west Columbus bridge after highway trailer fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation did not find any structural damage done to a west Columbus after a trailer caught fire underneath it on Sunday. Police said a trailer was on fire around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes where Interstate 670 and I-70 come together.
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
James F. Nelson
James F. Nelson, 80, of Coshocton went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. Jim was born on July 24, 1942, in Detroit, MI to the late James C. and Genevieve (Rochleau) Nelson. He was a true American...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Morgan Wallen cancels Oct. 13 show at Flannagan’s Dublin
Morgan Wallen fans in the Columbus, OH region have been at crossroads ever since the country artist sold out the Flannagan’s Dublin venue in just seconds. Wallen was set to play at the tavern-styled concert venue on Oct. 13 of this year where 4,000 attendees were expected to come out and support.
United Way hires new executive director
The United Way of Coshocton County announced Scott Edson as its new executive director effective Monday, Sept. 5. He will succeed Lyn Mizer who has served in this position for the past 11 years. Following a statewide search, Edson was selected. Edson has more than 20 years of community outreach,...
One more big change coming to U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield
Ongoing construction on U.S. 30 in Mansfield has been the cause of major traffic backups and accidents in recent weeks. The Ohio Department of Transportation has an update on what drivers should anticipate in the coming months and how best to navigate the area. Work began in 2020 on the...
WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit
NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
Then & Now: Angle's grocery store 1900
MANSFIELD -- John Angle had a grocery store on the south side of the Square in 1900. He also had a camera and a fierce desire to capture the world around him on paper.
Historic aircraft at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The history of aircraft that flew in World War II was on display at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport this past weekend, including the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond LIL” planes, along with other jets and some smaller trainer aircraft. The world-famous Boeing B-29 Superfortress was a heavy bomber […]
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Pedestrian Killed in White Cottage
The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that took place in White Cottage this weekend. The accident happened around 1:25pm Saturday on County Road 652, Limestone Valley Road near Township Road 128 Foxfire Drive. The patrol said 19-year-old Colton Buck was westbound...
Man in critical condition after trying to save his dog from Ohio quarry
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after authorities say he tried to save his dog from a quarry in Obetz Monday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Fire, crews were called to Dixon Quarry, located between Alum Creek Drive and Interstate 270, around 10:41 a.m.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
Eight violations alleged by EPA
BATH TOWNSHIP — Renergy, Inc., and Dovetail Energy committed eight violations at a Greene County biodigester according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA sent a notice of violation to Renergy outlining the alleged violations at the Herr Road biodigester in Bath Township and at the Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County.
Lucas holds off Hillsdale on Clear Fork's field
BELLVILLE — Lucas made the best of a bad situation. Logan Toms rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown and the Cubs held on for a 14-13 win over Hillsdale at Clear Fork’s Colt Corral. GALLERY: Lucas 14, Hillsdale 13. Lucas defeated Hillsdale 14-13 Saturday night at Clear...
Search warrant executed on N. Ninth St.
On Aug. 30, 2022 at approximately 10:59 a.m. the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of North Ninth Street in the City of Coshocton. As the result of the search warrant, drugs and firearms were taken from the scene. One male...
NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally shares more about cancer battle, treatment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally is sharing more on social media about his cancer battle which began eight months ago. On Friday, Bob posted a picture of himself receiving chemotherapy treatment on Facebook. In the photo, he has an obvious smile behind a face mask while proudly wearing his NBC4 hat.
'I'm the oldest fella doing this job': Ohio State Redcoat reflects on over 5 decades of service
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No one who enters Ohio Stadium can get to their seat without encountering at least one Redcoat. It takes 500 of them to make game days run like clockwork. And most of those who have entered the Shoe in the past 50 years have passed by John Austin.
