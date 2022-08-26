ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
1808Delaware

92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware

A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
DELAWARE, OH
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

James F. Nelson

James F. Nelson, 80, of Coshocton went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. Jim was born on July 24, 1942, in Detroit, MI to the late James C. and Genevieve (Rochleau) Nelson. He was a true American...
COSHOCTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coshocton County, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Tuscarawas, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
thepostathens.com

Morgan Wallen cancels Oct. 13 show at Flannagan’s Dublin

Morgan Wallen fans in the Columbus, OH region have been at crossroads ever since the country artist sold out the Flannagan’s Dublin venue in just seconds. Wallen was set to play at the tavern-styled concert venue on Oct. 13 of this year where 4,000 attendees were expected to come out and support.
COLUMBUS, OH
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

United Way hires new executive director

The United Way of Coshocton County announced Scott Edson as its new executive director effective Monday, Sept. 5. He will succeed Lyn Mizer who has served in this position for the past 11 years. Following a statewide search, Edson was selected. Edson has more than 20 years of community outreach,...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Bass Fishing#Bank Fishing#Catfish#Fishing Trips
allaccess.com

WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Then & Now: Angle's grocery store 1900

MANSFIELD -- John Angle had a grocery store on the south side of the Square in 1900. He also had a camera and a fierce desire to capture the world around him on paper.
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Historic aircraft at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The history of aircraft that flew in World War II was on display at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport this past weekend, including the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond LIL” planes, along with other jets and some smaller trainer aircraft. The world-famous Boeing B-29 Superfortress was a heavy bomber […]
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIZ

Pedestrian Killed in White Cottage

The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that took place in White Cottage this weekend. The accident happened around 1:25pm Saturday on County Road 652, Limestone Valley Road near Township Road 128 Foxfire Drive. The patrol said 19-year-old Colton Buck was westbound...
WHITE COTTAGE, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Eight violations alleged by EPA

BATH TOWNSHIP — Renergy, Inc., and Dovetail Energy committed eight violations at a Greene County biodigester according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA sent a notice of violation to Renergy outlining the alleged violations at the Herr Road biodigester in Bath Township and at the Emerald BioEnergy LLC facility in Morrow County.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Lucas holds off Hillsdale on Clear Fork's field

BELLVILLE — Lucas made the best of a bad situation. Logan Toms rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown and the Cubs held on for a 14-13 win over Hillsdale at Clear Fork’s Colt Corral. GALLERY: Lucas 14, Hillsdale 13. Lucas defeated Hillsdale 14-13 Saturday night at Clear...
LUCAS, OH
coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Search warrant executed on N. Ninth St.

On Aug. 30, 2022 at approximately 10:59 a.m. the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of North Ninth Street in the City of Coshocton. As the result of the search warrant, drugs and firearms were taken from the scene. One male...
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally shares more about cancer battle, treatment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally is sharing more on social media about his cancer battle which began eight months ago. On Friday, Bob posted a picture of himself receiving chemotherapy treatment on Facebook. In the photo, he has an obvious smile behind a face mask while proudly wearing his NBC4 hat.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy