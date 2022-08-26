James F. Nelson, 80, of Coshocton went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. Jim was born on July 24, 1942, in Detroit, MI to the late James C. and Genevieve (Rochleau) Nelson. He was a true American...

COSHOCTON, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO