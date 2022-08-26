Read full article on original website
James F. Nelson
James F. Nelson, 80, of Coshocton went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. Jim was born on July 24, 1942, in Detroit, MI to the late James C. and Genevieve (Rochleau) Nelson. He was a true American...
United Way hires new executive director
The United Way of Coshocton County announced Scott Edson as its new executive director effective Monday, Sept. 5. He will succeed Lyn Mizer who has served in this position for the past 11 years. Following a statewide search, Edson was selected. Edson has more than 20 years of community outreach,...
Search warrant executed on N. Ninth St.
On Aug. 30, 2022 at approximately 10:59 a.m. the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of North Ninth Street in the City of Coshocton. As the result of the search warrant, drugs and firearms were taken from the scene. One male...
