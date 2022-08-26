SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Four Midwestern states have received a emergency fuel waiver from the federal government to offset the temporary shutdown of a refinery. An electrical fire broke out at a BP oil refinery last week near Chicago in Whiting, Indiana. The EPA has signed off on an emergency waiver to allow the sale of high volatility gasoline in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin until September 15.

