Illinois State

Storm Reports: Monday, August 29th

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Two rounds of storms resulted in scattered reports of severe weather across Central Illinois on Monday, though the worst of the storms avoided Peoria and Bloomington. Here’s a list of storm reports from across the region. Wind. Utica – 62 mph wind gust.
Illinois to increase ethanol production after refinery fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Four Midwestern states have received a emergency fuel waiver from the federal government to offset the temporary shutdown of a refinery. An electrical fire broke out at a BP oil refinery last week near Chicago in Whiting, Indiana. The EPA has signed off on an emergency waiver to allow the sale of high volatility gasoline in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin until September 15.
Illinois to receive federal money to plug abandoned wells

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois is receiving federal money to plug some of its oil and gas wells no longer in operation. U.S. Department of Interior officials announced Thursday they are providing 24 states with funding to plug and cap orphaned wells, including $25 million for Illinois. The funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Central Illinois through 10 PM

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Central Illinois through 10 pm. Storms will be capable of large hail, damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado or two through this evening. Key Takeaways. Storm Timing: Through 10 pm. Primary Threats. 75 mph...
IDPH reports first West Nile Virus death of 2022

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPF) reported the first West Nile Virus-related death of 2022 in Illinois Tuesday. According to an IDPH press release, the death was a person in their 70s in Cook County, who became ill at the beginning of August. CDC lab testing confirmed the diagnosis of West Nile.
Judge delays Gov. Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state — but not until after the November midterm election.
GEORGIA STATE

