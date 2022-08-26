Read full article on original website
Podcast: Excursion: Toyin Ajayi, CEO of Cityblock Health
Today, Health Affairs Editor-in-Chief Alan Weil takes an Excursion with Dr. Toyin Ajayi, co-founder and CEO of Cityblock Health. Dr. Ajayi is a primary care doctor and an entrepreneur. She co-founded a company with a multi-billion-dollar valuation based on meeting the needs of patients, many with quite complex needs, in their communities.
New Behavioral Health Workforce Database Paints A Stark Picture
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into a third year, ensuring we have an adequate supply of behavioral health providers is becoming ever more urgent. Approximately one out of three Americans are experiencing depression or anxiety, and the opioid-related mortality rate is at its highest. Structural racism continues to result in racial and ethnic disparities in access to behavioral health providers. A new 988 crisis hotline is now available, and there are concerns about whether there will be enough trained mental health professionals to respond in all states. In response, President Joe Biden’s national health strategy prioritizes strengthening system capacity through investments in expanding the supply and diversity of the behavioral health workforce.
