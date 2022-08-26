As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into a third year, ensuring we have an adequate supply of behavioral health providers is becoming ever more urgent. Approximately one out of three Americans are experiencing depression or anxiety, and the opioid-related mortality rate is at its highest. Structural racism continues to result in racial and ethnic disparities in access to behavioral health providers. A new 988 crisis hotline is now available, and there are concerns about whether there will be enough trained mental health professionals to respond in all states. In response, President Joe Biden’s national health strategy prioritizes strengthening system capacity through investments in expanding the supply and diversity of the behavioral health workforce.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO