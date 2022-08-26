Read full article on original website
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Tuesday notes
11:03 AM: Two-car crash at Olson/2nd, east end of the Roxbury corridor. Police and fire responding. 6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, August 30th. Today’s the first day for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School (34th/Myrtle). Here’s our list of who’s already started and who’s coming up.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: August’s final Monday
Sunny, breezy forecast, high in the upper 70s. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. ROAD WORK. Bike-lane work is expected...
westseattleblog.com
What’s happening – and not – on your West Seattle Tuesday!
(Monday night photo by Chris Frankovich) BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: The program is on hiatus until Friday – preview what’s ahead here. DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is accepting donations again today, 11 am-1 pm (4320 SW Hill) WADING POOL & SPRAYPARK OPEN: With a...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes!
(Echinacea, photographed by Arlene Rubin) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:. While we remove the work platforms on the eastern span of the high bridge, people accessing Terminal 102 will be rerouted as a safety measure to avoid the work area. These traffic impacts will occur again today. Those traveling east and westbound on SW Spokane St will not be impacted. Detour signs will be in place for those traveling to and from Terminal 102.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: ‘Finale Week’ planned at West Seattle Brewing’s Alki Tap Shack as redevelopment closure approaches
(Photo from kingcounty.gov) If you’re a West Seattle Brewing Company customer, you’ve probably already heard that they’re losing their Alki Tap Shack location (2536 Alki SW) because its site and that of Ampersand Coffee next door are being renovated/redeveloped. Not a huge project – more on that later – but nonetheless, the old one-story spaces that hold both businesses will be replaced. WSBC’s Tap Shack has announced September 30th as its last day, but starting the farewell party early, and has just sent word of what it calls “Finale Week” – four days with special performances:
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Crash blocking southbound Delridge at Alaska
Josh August 28, 2022 (10:04 am) Are motorists lined up behind the crash constantly honking their horn at the crashed car and driver demanding they move to the side and threatening to run them over if they don’t move out the way as though they are quick moving cyclists in the same section? Of course not because they aren’t harmless cyclists causing no harm to no one but rather a likely inebriated and hence truly dangerous motorist who deserves no correction or harassment/s.
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Wilma Ann Waters, 1928-2022
The family of Wilma Ann Waters is sharing this remembrance:. Wilma Ann Waters, a long-time West Seattle resident, passed away on January 26th after a brief illness. She was 93. Wilma was born to Louis and Philomena Swan on December 9, 1928 in Interior, SD. A hardscrabble life growing up...
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle service clubs team up for community-wide food drive September 10th
It’s a celebration of community, and teamwork to get help to people who need it. On Saturday, September 10th, three West Seattle service clubs – the Kiwanis, Lions, and Rotary – will lead a community-wide food drive to collect donations for the West Seattle Food Bank. On...
westseattleblog.com
SUNDAY PREVIEW: West Seattle Nursery open house and owner celebration
One of our area’s most beloved business open houses is back – tomorrow (Sunday, August 28th) West Seattle Nursery throws the gates open for the return of its annual open house. And this one has a pre-funk of sorts – just before the open house begins, Marcia Bruno – the longtime manager who bought WSN almost three years ago but really hasn’t had a chance to celebrate – will be officially introduced as the nursery’s owner, and will offer some words on plans for its future. That’s at 11:30 am, followed by a lunch buffet with food from local businesses, including Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering, Husky Deli, Flying Apron, and Baked. Then noon-3 pm, it’s open house time. That includes two free classes – at 12:30 pm, “How to Plant a Sedum Bowl,” and at 2 pm, “Building a Bouquet from Your Late Summer Garden.” The nursery’s summer clearance sale continues too. Haven’t been to WSN? It’s at 5275 California SW.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stabbing investigation
5:33 PM: Police are investigating a reported stabbing at Junction Plaza Park. They just got there after some location confusion and are telling dispatch that the victim is uncooperative and “walking away” (though the initial report was that they were stabbed “in the face”). Medics are just now being sent.
westseattleblog.com
NEW PARENTS: Roots of Empathy looking for more West Seattle volunteers
One more back-to-school note: The Roots of Empathy program is looking for new parents in West Seattle with babies born this summer. Here’s what it’s about:. Do you have a baby who was born in July or August? Would you like to volunteer with your baby to help nurture empathy in children? Arbor Heights Elementary is looking for parents with infants who are between 2-4 months old in October to volunteer about once per month during the school year.
westseattleblog.com
Local students invited to open houses to find out about Skunk Works Robotics
This week and next week, the Skunk Works Robotics program is having open houses for students interested in participating. They’re based a bit south of West Seattle but have many participants from our area. Here’s the invitation:. Skunk Works Robotics is a competitive robotics team based in the...
westseattleblog.com
‘Changing the narrative around gun violence’: Tuesday event at High Point Library
Another weekend with multiple shootings around the city. What will it take to break the pattern? An event Tuesday at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) seeks to broach that subject. All are welcome to attend – here’s the announcement, if you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in burglary attempts days after suspect’s release from jail
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed three felony charges against a man arrested just a few days after getting out of jail. Prosecutors summarize the case against 45-year-old Ioane Sua as follows:. The defendant was last released from King County Jail on August 17, 2022; these incidents...
