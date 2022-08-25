Read full article on original website
LDWF Offers Dove Lease Fields for Season Open September 3rd
On September 3rd Louisiana hunters will welcome the start of a new dove season and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife is offering some lease fields for hunters to try their luck and their skill. The fields in DeRidder and Colfax will offer hunters a place to hunt dove this weekend. There will also be other LDWF fields made available in several Wild Life Management Areas.
85th International Crowley Rice Festival Music Lineup Has Been Released
If you are from the small town of Crowley, you know that one of the biggest and long awaited events is the Annual International Rice Festival. Countdowns happen on Facebook, folks are reposting memories to fuel the hype, and the girls have likely already started planning their outfits. By now,...
Kaplan Man is Frustrated With Potholes, We Can Relate [VIDEO]
A Kaplan man is frustrated with the potholes in his community and he is speaking up. KLFY-TV 10 spoke to John Borque and he tells them in the report below that he recently had to repair a tire on his truck after hitting a pothole in the town. Like others...
Acadia Parish Woman Charged in Hit and Run Death
What appears to be great detective work has led to the arrest of a woman believed to be responsible in the death of a person reported missing earlier this month. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, Eric Simar was reported missing to them on August 16th. Deputies later found Simar's dead body on Wednesday, August 24th, on the Estherwood Highway just north of the Egan Highway.
