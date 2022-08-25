ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackberry, LA

LDWF Offers Dove Lease Fields for Season Open September 3rd

On September 3rd Louisiana hunters will welcome the start of a new dove season and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife is offering some lease fields for hunters to try their luck and their skill. The fields in DeRidder and Colfax will offer hunters a place to hunt dove this weekend. There will also be other LDWF fields made available in several Wild Life Management Areas.
DERIDDER, LA
Acadia Parish Woman Charged in Hit and Run Death

What appears to be great detective work has led to the arrest of a woman believed to be responsible in the death of a person reported missing earlier this month. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, Eric Simar was reported missing to them on August 16th. Deputies later found Simar's dead body on Wednesday, August 24th, on the Estherwood Highway just north of the Egan Highway.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Lafayette, LA
