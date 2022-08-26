ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Chris Brown, Jordin Sparks Team Up To Perform THIS Iconic Song After 15 Years

Chris Brown took fans on a major nostalgia trip after he performed a song with former collaborator Jordin Sparks during the last show of his most recent tour; what song did they duet?. According to That Grape Juice, the 33-year-old singer has been traveling over the past few months for...
MUSIC
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
musictimes.com

Madison Beer Newest Face of Fenty by Rihanna After Saying Trauma-Filled Music is Therapy

Madison Beer is the newest Fenty Beauty brand ambassador. She joins a good list of artists who was given the privileged role. Rihanna, the owner of the company has not particularly revealed why Beer is the best choice but one can surmise that the two musicians have one thing in common - singing about the traumatic experiences in their life makes them heal faster.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Rihanna
musictimes.com

DaBaby Weekend Concert Cancelled on a Short Nice Due to This Threat

A concert scheduled on Friday, September 2, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans by the controversial rapper DaBaby has been canceled. The concert's promoters have stated that they are putting together a substitute gig on a new date, maybe at a different location, with a more robust talent lineup that will "likely" feature DaBaby.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Bet Awards#Grammy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Celebrity#R B#Lamborghini
musictimes.com

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini Call It Quits After 5 Years-Here's Why

After five years of marriage, married musicians Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini are going their separate ways, they both announced through Instagram. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the "I Quit Drinking" songstress posted on her Instagram stories the news of the split.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Mad Cool Sunset Festival 2022 CANCELED: Was It Rage Against The Machine’s Fault?

Bad news for those who purchased Mad Cool Sunset Festival tickets! Organizers for the event announced that the famed music festival will no longer take place in September; whose fault was it?. Taking to their official Instagram account, the event revealed that the music event is canceled after Rage Against...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Meghan Trainor Halting Music Career For This 2023 Plan?

Meghan Trainor is ready for a second child, with her husband Daryl Sabara. Does this mean halting her music career to get pregnant? She recently revealed that only her busy schedule is preventing them from trying to have a second baby sooner. Trainor has shared how much she wants a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Ed Sheeran Entering Full Death Metal Mode for Charity?

After announcing last year that he had been emailing Ed Sheeran about the possibilities of collaborating, Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth has now confirmed that their collaboration is in the works. While the death metal band has obviously been the one to approach the renowned singer, one can distinctively recall that Sheeran was the first to say he was a deah metal fan growing up.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Kendrick Lamar's Concert Had LeBron James Firing Up the Dance Floor [Watch]

LeBron James is 6'9" tall, so no one could have missed him when he went nuts at Kendrick Lamar's Sunday show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. LeBron James stood out in the VIP zone of the court while wearing an all-white outfit. Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18) tweeted, "@KingJames rocking out...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy