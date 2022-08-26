Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Chris Brown, Jordin Sparks Team Up To Perform THIS Iconic Song After 15 Years
Chris Brown took fans on a major nostalgia trip after he performed a song with former collaborator Jordin Sparks during the last show of his most recent tour; what song did they duet?. According to That Grape Juice, the 33-year-old singer has been traveling over the past few months for...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
musictimes.com
Just Sam Hospitalized AGAIN: 'American Idol' 2020 Winner Dealing With Mystery Illness
Just Sam, who soared to prominence in 2020 after winning "American Idol," is hospitalized with an unspecified ailment. She was hospitalized and then released but after just a day, she's back in a healthcare institution, signifying something is seriously wrong with her health. Samantha Diaz, a musician based in New...
musictimes.com
Halsey SHOCKING Health Condition: Singer Became Ill Ahead of Festival Shows; Here’s Why
Halsey might have been in and out of the hospital over the past few months due to her several health conditions, another medical woe hit her, leading her to perform at her festival performances in the United Kingdom while feeling unwell; what happened to the singer?. According to Page Six,...
musictimes.com
Madison Beer Newest Face of Fenty by Rihanna After Saying Trauma-Filled Music is Therapy
Madison Beer is the newest Fenty Beauty brand ambassador. She joins a good list of artists who was given the privileged role. Rihanna, the owner of the company has not particularly revealed why Beer is the best choice but one can surmise that the two musicians have one thing in common - singing about the traumatic experiences in their life makes them heal faster.
musictimes.com
Demi Lovato Worrying Health Scare Ignored: Fans Think It's THIS Person Again
Demi Lovato has been in the music and entertainment industry ever since she sang songs with Selena Gomez in "Barney." When she was 16 years old, her career took because of "Camp Rock," and since then, she has been one of the most celebrated Disney stars. Venturing into the entertainment...
musictimes.com
Jack White’s Drummer Reveals Singer Doesn’t Have a Setlist During Concerts; Here’s Why
Jack White may be one of the most professional musicians in the industry as he takes his craft and projects seriously, but his drummer recently revealed that he doesn't really know which song is going to play next whenever he performs at concerts. In a recent interview with AL, Daru...
musictimes.com
Britney Spears Lied? Pop Star NOT Offered Millions By Oprah For Sit-Down Interview
Britney Spears publicly stated that she refused Oprah Winfrey's offer of millions of dollars for a sit-down and tell-all interview. According to the "Baby One More Time" singer, the media mogul wanted first dibs on what happened during her 13-year conservatorship. However, it appears that there is no truth to...
musictimes.com
Oli Skyes Recalls How People Used To Tear Bring Me The Horizon Down by Labeling Them THIS
Bring Me The Horizon has seen massive success over the past few years as they continue to dominate charts and the festival scene, however, it's not always like that, as explained by their frontman Oli Skyes. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, the singer recalled the time when people...
musictimes.com
DaBaby Weekend Concert Cancelled on a Short Nice Due to This Threat
A concert scheduled on Friday, September 2, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans by the controversial rapper DaBaby has been canceled. The concert's promoters have stated that they are putting together a substitute gig on a new date, maybe at a different location, with a more robust talent lineup that will "likely" feature DaBaby.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles 'As It Was' Hits Billboard Hot 100 Again for 11th Time: Why Is It Historic?
Harry Styles claims the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 again with "As It Was," marking its 5th distinct return to the summit. It has since fiddled between the Top 5 since its debut last April and rebounded from No. 2 last week, after Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Debut.
musictimes.com
Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini Call It Quits After 5 Years-Here's Why
After five years of marriage, married musicians Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini are going their separate ways, they both announced through Instagram. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the "I Quit Drinking" songstress posted on her Instagram stories the news of the split.
musictimes.com
VMAs 2022 After Party Highlights: Nicki Minaj & Taylor Swift Reunion, Lizzo Fangirling?
After the widely talked about MTV Video Music Awards last Sunday, artists and celebrities crossed the New Jersey border to New York to attend the Republic Records after party in Fleur Room. Among those who were in attendance were the two most celebrated artists of the night - Taylor Swift...
musictimes.com
Mad Cool Sunset Festival 2022 CANCELED: Was It Rage Against The Machine’s Fault?
Bad news for those who purchased Mad Cool Sunset Festival tickets! Organizers for the event announced that the famed music festival will no longer take place in September; whose fault was it?. Taking to their official Instagram account, the event revealed that the music event is canceled after Rage Against...
musictimes.com
Meghan Trainor Halting Music Career For This 2023 Plan?
Meghan Trainor is ready for a second child, with her husband Daryl Sabara. Does this mean halting her music career to get pregnant? She recently revealed that only her busy schedule is preventing them from trying to have a second baby sooner. Trainor has shared how much she wants a...
musictimes.com
Ed Sheeran Entering Full Death Metal Mode for Charity?
After announcing last year that he had been emailing Ed Sheeran about the possibilities of collaborating, Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth has now confirmed that their collaboration is in the works. While the death metal band has obviously been the one to approach the renowned singer, one can distinctively recall that Sheeran was the first to say he was a deah metal fan growing up.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Release Led Fans to Praise Her 'Cunning Mind,' Here's Why
The release date of Taylor Swift's new album may be a veiled jab at Kim Kardashian -- or a direct one, who knows with Swift's genius mind? Fans however are not interested if this will lead to an actual feud once more, but is very amazed at how the singer thinks and strategizes.
musictimes.com
Lil Tjay Comeback: Rapper Offers Inspiring Messages After Near-Fatal Shooting Incident
Lil Tjay continues to give his fans inspiring messages after luckily surviving the shooting incident. After months of being silent, Lil Tjay assured his fans that he could come back stronger with new music. He then dropped his highly-anticipated single, "Beat the Odds," after surviving the New Jersey shooting in June.
musictimes.com
Kendrick Lamar's Concert Had LeBron James Firing Up the Dance Floor [Watch]
LeBron James is 6'9" tall, so no one could have missed him when he went nuts at Kendrick Lamar's Sunday show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. LeBron James stood out in the VIP zone of the court while wearing an all-white outfit. Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18) tweeted, "@KingJames rocking out...
