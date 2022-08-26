Parks & Recreation Community Interest Survey

Tell us about your experiences, interests, and vision for the future of Saint Paul Parks and Recreation! Your feedback will help shape our upcoming System Plan.

Parks and Recreation System Plan

The City of Saint Paul is preparing a new Parks and Recreation System Plan that will serve as a comprehensive guide to physical improvements and changes to parks and recreation facilities such as parks, athletic fields, recreation centers and trails. The System Plan will balance investment in park facilities with available resources and will be the blueprint for a successful and sustainable future for Saint Paul Parks and Recreation.

Community Interest Survey

