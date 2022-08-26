ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KSLA

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KSLA

Louisiana Soul Food Festival wraps up

The Louisiana Food Fall Festival will be held from Aug. 26 through 28 and is open for all ages. Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. Both victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening. Shreveport street sweepers clean up Hwy 3132. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT. |. They...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.
SABINE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy