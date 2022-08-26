Read full article on original website
‘They want it to be the answer for their own failings:’ Advocates protest temporary move of youth violent offenders to facility at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand Governor John Bel Edwards immediately abandon his plan to transfer youth violent offenders to Angola. In July, Gov. Edwards announced plans to move about...
AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the...
One year since Hurricane Ida, what changes have been made, having a game plan
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - August 29 is a solemn day for many as we look back on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida’s landfall in Louisiana. Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane at Port Fourchon and caused devastating damage to places like Grand Isle. Hurricane season...
Louisiana Soul Food Festival wraps up
The Louisiana Food Fall Festival will be held from Aug. 26 through 28 and is open for all ages. Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. Both victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening. Shreveport street sweepers clean up Hwy 3132. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT. |. They...
Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.
