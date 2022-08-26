ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Memphis Tigers play Miss. State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Game week is here for Memphis! We are just five days away from the college football opener against Mississippi State. It’s the first chance for the Tigers to show their improvement from the last year. Multiple players within the program are throwing around the word...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tiger basketball adds another transfer for 2022-2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team has another transfer player, Demaria Franklin a shooting guard from The University of Illinois-Chicago. Franklin, a 6′3,″ 200 pounds, averaged almost 18 points a game last season for the Flames in earning all horizon league honors. He shot...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant purchased a new multi-million dollar home and is now neighbors with his parents. Ja posted to social media that his parents and little sister are his new neighbors. The home in question is the former house of Kyle Anderson, who signed with the Minnesota...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy leaves one man dead. When officers arrived at the shooting scene at 4:41 p.m., they were able to locate the injured male victim. The man was transported to Regional One Health Hospital, where he was pronounced...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Why flu season could be worse this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flu season is almost here, and we could be seeing more cases in the 2022 -2023 season in the U.S. Katie Johnson, CVS MinuteClinic advanced practice registered nurse (APRN), joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about flu vaccine myths and who is most at risk of contracting the flu.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

4 yardwork tasks to tackle before Labor Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Labor Day weekend around the corning, a certified arborist is sharing his list of yardwork to tackle before the backyard BBQ. Nathan Baker, district manager at Jones Bros. Tree and Landscape, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the top 4-yard tasks to knock out ahead of Labor Day weekend to get your home ready for fall.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Truck crashes, spills alfredo sauce on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler crashed on I-55 and created a mess Tuesday afternoon. The truck was carrying alfredo sauce, which spilled across all lanes of traffic. Memphis police say the truck hit a retaining wall. Northbound traffic is impacted in the area while crews work to clean the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

How to improve healthy aging

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Aging during these turbulent times can be challenging, especially as many older adults say they have been bothered by anxiety and depression. In fact, AARP found over 60% of older adults experiences some level of anxiety in the past year. Kym Douglas joined Action News 5′s...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Shots fired outside of Hyatt Centric Hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel. The incident happened on Beale Street early Sunday morning. MPD said a man was shot and transported to Methodist University non-critical. No one was arrested.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 teen dead, another injured in overnight shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Raleigh involving two teens. A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were shot in the area of James Road and Austin Peay Highway around midnight. The 17-year-old victim died on the scene; the 18-year-old is in the hospital in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing 81-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 81-year-old Cora Harris. Police say Harris was last seen in the neighborhood of Poppen Drive, just outside of Orange Mound, around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Harris was last seen wearing a green shirt with flowers and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Court date postponed for Kroger security guard charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The court date for a former security guard charged in the murder of a man in 2021 following an argument over loud music has been postponed. Gregory Livingston was working as a security guard at a Kroger gas station when he allegedly shot and killed Alvin Motley Jr.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Corsicana will close Olive Branch plant as part of their continued restructuring plan. The company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. The restructuring plan focuses on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

MLGW resumes disconnections Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Gas, Light and Water will resume disconnections Monday. MLGW said it suspended residential power disconnections to help people with financial difficulties amid rising inflation and home energy costs. However, the utility made its Deferred Payment Plan conveniently available online. Interested customers must pay a minimum...
MEMPHIS, TN

