wtva.com
The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium to debut with Memphis game
Mississippi State opens the 2022 college football season at home versus Memphis. The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium to debut with Memphis game. Mississippi State opens the 2022 college football season at home versus Memphis.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Tigers play Miss. State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Game week is here for Memphis! We are just five days away from the college football opener against Mississippi State. It’s the first chance for the Tigers to show their improvement from the last year. Multiple players within the program are throwing around the word...
(J&J/G&J AUDIO): Penny adds likely starter Franklin to roster
(J&J AUDIO): Penny adds likely starter Franklin to roster
actionnews5.com
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant purchased a new multi-million dollar home and is now neighbors with his parents. Ja posted to social media that his parents and little sister are his new neighbors. The home in question is the former house of Kyle Anderson, who signed with the Minnesota...
Casting call goes out for ‘Young Rock’ as sitcom set to be filmed in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you want to be a part of a prime-time TV sitcom? A casting company is seeking background actors in Memphis for the NBC sitcom “Young Rock.” On Location Casting is looking for extras and a male to play a stand-in for The Rock. Premiering its third season in November, the sitcom […]
Memphis man buys historic home in the Annesdale Historic District to inspire others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis man found more than he bargained for when buying his home. It came with some unexpected history. Homes in the Annesdale Historic District have a long line of history not just of the past, but history in the making. “I believe in economic empowerment,”...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
MSCS teacher receives two of Tennessee’s top teaching honors
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis-Shelby County Schools elementary school teacher has received two of Tennessee’s top teaching honors, the district announced last week. Dr. Melissa Collins, who teaches second grade at John P. Freeman Optional School, was named the 2022-23 Tennesee Teacher of the Year and Tennessee’s 2022 Gilder Lehrman History Teacher of the Year. The […]
memphismagazine.com
Rebirth of the Wolf
When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
localmemphis.com
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 9 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 9. According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thomas Street near Firestone Avenue and on Danny Thomas Boulevard near Vance Avenue. Memphis police said impaired...
'Mother Donnie Tate' | Memphis woman celebrates 100th birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is celebrating her 100th birthday, and her family gave her the birthday bash of a lifetime at Graceland. Mrs. Donnie Tate, also known as "Mother Tate," officially turns 100 on Sept. 23., but her family wasted no time celebrating. “100 is a long...
actionnews5.com
Memphis educator wins Tennessee Teacher of the Year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education has announced this year’s Teacher of the Year — an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools!. Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher from John P. Freeman Optional School, was selected as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s annual Excellence in Education celebration.
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Henry Avenue near Brinkley Heights Urban Academy leaves one man dead. When officers arrived at the shooting scene at 4:41 p.m., they were able to locate the injured male victim. The man was transported to Regional One Health Hospital, where he was pronounced...
Orange Doritos logo lights up Memphis Pyramid
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you noticed an orange light shining off the Pyramid in downtown Memphis on Thursday night, it wasn’t the reflection from a sunset on the river. It was the Doritos logo. According to Frito-Lay, the company is taking over three triangle-shaped landmarks in New York, Atlanta and Memphis as part of a […]
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
Memphis singer charged with shooting at ex-husband’s girlfriend in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis singer is accused of shooting at her soon-to-be-divorced husband’s girlfriend over the weekend. A woman told police she and her friend were leaving the Hotworxs Gym on Germantown Road in Cordova Saturday afternoon when Stefanie Bolton-Bernard drove up to them “yelling obscenities.” Police say the woman got into her car before […]
actionnews5.com
Toni Williams appointed as interim MSCS superintendent
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After former Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray was put on administrative leave, Tutonial “Toni” Williams was announced as the school district’s new interim superintendent on Tuesday night. “I look forward to working with students, staff, and families in this interim role as the Board...
Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies. This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday. As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone. “In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do...
