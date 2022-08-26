Read full article on original website
hilinetoday.com
Northern Montana Hospital Surgical Day Care Receives Donation from NMH Volunteer Auxiliary
HAVRE (NMB)-Northern Montana Health Center in Havre has received a a surgical procedure chair thanks to the generosity of the Northern Montana Hospital Auxiliary. The Spa Source Klyne/OB/Gyn model exam and power procedure chair will be used for gynecological procedures performed in the Same Day Care Unit at the hospital.
hilinetoday.com
The National Night Kicks Off at MSU Northern on Tuesday During Freshman Week
National Night Out events is happening Tuesday, August 30th at the MSU Northern Sub Drive from 6PM to 8PM. The event is normally held simultaneously across the United States on the second Tuesday of August, but event organizer Sergeant Ryan Person of the Havre Police Department says he wanted it to coincide with Freshman week at MSU Northern.
hilinetoday.com
A Swim Day For Dogs in Chinook September 8th at Drool at the Pool
Friends of the Pool and Park Foundation is hosting their first, Drool in the Pool on September 8th at the Chinook Swimming Pool from 6PM-to 8PM. Heather Duprees, says dogs are welcome to swim in the pool. There will be a few rules that must be abided by:. “All you...
