Hill County, MT

hilinetoday.com

The National Night Kicks Off at MSU Northern on Tuesday During Freshman Week

National Night Out events is happening Tuesday, August 30th at the MSU Northern Sub Drive from 6PM to 8PM. The event is normally held simultaneously across the United States on the second Tuesday of August, but event organizer Sergeant Ryan Person of the Havre Police Department says he wanted it to coincide with Freshman week at MSU Northern.
HAVRE, MT
A Swim Day For Dogs in Chinook September 8th at Drool at the Pool

Friends of the Pool and Park Foundation is hosting their first, Drool in the Pool on September 8th at the Chinook Swimming Pool from 6PM-to 8PM. Heather Duprees, says dogs are welcome to swim in the pool. There will be a few rules that must be abided by:. “All you...
CHINOOK, MT

