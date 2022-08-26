Restauranteur Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla Return with the Annual Cape Cod Farm Table Dinner on Monday, Sept.19. Having recently returned from their annual summer family adventure to Cape Cod, James Beard nominees Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla bring back the popular Farm Table Dinner series with the successful Cape Cod-inspired dinner in conjunction with the anniversary of their best-selling cookbook, Honey Salt Food & Drink – A Culinary Scrapbook. The annual Cape Cod installment of the Farm Table Dinner series is the perfect way to say goodbye to summer and experience Elizabeth and Kim’s East Coast favorites of the past summer. The dinner is set for Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. with festivities at the beloved Vegas restaurant.

