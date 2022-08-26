ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip to debut 3 new rides at Adventuredome

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday that it will debut new rides at the Adventuredome theme park. Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, Circus Circus says it will open three new rides inside the attraction: Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts and Kiddie Swings.
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza

What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
jammin1057.com

Super Zoo 2022 Takes Over Las Vegas

The World Pet Association is over 70 years old and has hosted their annual Super Zoo pet convention here in Las Vegas for the last 18 years (excluding the pandemic shutdown of 2020). This year marked my first time as their official DJ. Last week’s 3-day event held at the...
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
travelnowsmart.com

what is the most luxurious hotel in las vegas

If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Las Vegas, look no further than The Bellagio. This hotel is known for its art deco architecture, excellent food, and top-notch service. Whether you’re planning your vacation now or later this year, be sure to check out The Bellagio!. Other...
1oaklasvegas.com

10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022

From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
news3lv.com

Grab a bite at Wing Zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
TheStreet

Unique New Las Vegas Strip Casino Faces a Problem

Building a resort/casino -- even one that's small compared to the megaresorts owned by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- involves enormous resources. Besides hundreds of millions of dollars of capital, a developer also needs a complicated array of permits and zoning approvals...
vegas24seven.com

Farm Table Dinners at Honey Salt Return with the Annual Taste of Cape Cod on Sept. 19

Restauranteur Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla Return with the Annual Cape Cod Farm Table Dinner on Monday, Sept.19. Having recently returned from their annual summer family adventure to Cape Cod, James Beard nominees Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla bring back the popular Farm Table Dinner series with the successful Cape Cod-inspired dinner in conjunction with the anniversary of their best-selling cookbook, Honey Salt Food & Drink – A Culinary Scrapbook. The annual Cape Cod installment of the Farm Table Dinner series is the perfect way to say goodbye to summer and experience Elizabeth and Kim’s East Coast favorites of the past summer. The dinner is set for Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. with festivities at the beloved Vegas restaurant.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
multifamilybiz.com

Hamilton Zanze Completes Disposition of 232-Unit Alicante Apartment Community in Highly Desirable Las Vegas-Paradise Submarket

LAS VEGAS, NV - San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze announced the sale of Alicante Apartments in the desirable Las Vegas-Paradise submarket of Las Vegas, Nevada. The firm purchased the Class B+ community in February 2017 and the sale closed on July 19, 2022. During their ownership, Hamilton...
Fox5 KVVU

Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
bestoflasvegas.com

‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run

Almost any way you look at it, Las Vegas’ housing market was accelerating rapidly a year ago. Today? The buying binge is becoming a more distant memory each week. By almost any measure, Southern Nevada’s housing market is hitting the brakes. People are buying fewer homes, sellers are slashing prices, availability is soaring and home builders are pulling fewer construction permits.
