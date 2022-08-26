Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip to debut 3 new rides at Adventuredome
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday that it will debut new rides at the Adventuredome theme park. Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, Circus Circus says it will open three new rides inside the attraction: Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts and Kiddie Swings.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Pizza Shop Serves Up ‘Grasshopper’ Pizza
What kind of topping do you like on your pizza? The average person or the more traditional pizza coinsure might say pepperoni, sausage or even pineapple, but GRASSHOPPERS? The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that Evel Pizza right here in Las Vegas has gone viral for serving up pizza with grasshoppers on it!
jammin1057.com
Super Zoo 2022 Takes Over Las Vegas
The World Pet Association is over 70 years old and has hosted their annual Super Zoo pet convention here in Las Vegas for the last 18 years (excluding the pandemic shutdown of 2020). This year marked my first time as their official DJ. Last week’s 3-day event held at the...
restaurantclicks.com
Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
Customers say Las Vegas tattoo shop is misleading on its prices
Victims of a 24-hour tattoo shop on the strip overcharging tourists speak out about their experience.
travelnowsmart.com
what is the most luxurious hotel in las vegas
If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Las Vegas, look no further than The Bellagio. This hotel is known for its art deco architecture, excellent food, and top-notch service. Whether you’re planning your vacation now or later this year, be sure to check out The Bellagio!. Other...
1oaklasvegas.com
10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022
From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $153K jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite the profitable trip to the Ninth Island after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas. According to Boyd Gaming, the guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the $153,651.87 jackpot while playing IGT’s Double Diamond slot machine at the Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.
news3lv.com
Grab a bite at Wing Zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wing Zone recently opened their flagship location in North Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are dave Nadkarni and Brelyn Iwasaki.
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
A 10-foot, 700 pound dog made its way down the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning with help by The Good Deed Project.
Unique New Las Vegas Strip Casino Faces a Problem
Building a resort/casino -- even one that's small compared to the megaresorts owned by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts (MGM) , and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- involves enormous resources. Besides hundreds of millions of dollars of capital, a developer also needs a complicated array of permits and zoning approvals...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
NLVPD: Driver in North Las Vegas failed to yield right of way, motorcyclist dead
NLVPD: Driver in North Las Vegas failed to yield right of way, motorcyclist dead. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. North Las Vegas police said that...
vegas24seven.com
Farm Table Dinners at Honey Salt Return with the Annual Taste of Cape Cod on Sept. 19
Restauranteur Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla Return with the Annual Cape Cod Farm Table Dinner on Monday, Sept.19. Having recently returned from their annual summer family adventure to Cape Cod, James Beard nominees Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla bring back the popular Farm Table Dinner series with the successful Cape Cod-inspired dinner in conjunction with the anniversary of their best-selling cookbook, Honey Salt Food & Drink – A Culinary Scrapbook. The annual Cape Cod installment of the Farm Table Dinner series is the perfect way to say goodbye to summer and experience Elizabeth and Kim’s East Coast favorites of the past summer. The dinner is set for Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. with festivities at the beloved Vegas restaurant.
Fox5 KVVU
Formula 1 to launch ticketing pre-registration for first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix race on Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As race fans gear up for Formula One to host its first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix race, organizers announced they will launch a ticketing pre-registration portal on Monday morning. According to a news release, the portal will go live at 9 a.m. PDT on Monday,...
Habaneros Taco Grill to Open Ninth Location
Habaneros Taco Grill #9 appears to be planned for the intersection of Pecos Rd and Patrick Ln
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
multifamilybiz.com
Hamilton Zanze Completes Disposition of 232-Unit Alicante Apartment Community in Highly Desirable Las Vegas-Paradise Submarket
LAS VEGAS, NV - San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze announced the sale of Alicante Apartments in the desirable Las Vegas-Paradise submarket of Las Vegas, Nevada. The firm purchased the Class B+ community in February 2017 and the sale closed on July 19, 2022. During their ownership, Hamilton...
Fox5 KVVU
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
bestoflasvegas.com
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
Almost any way you look at it, Las Vegas’ housing market was accelerating rapidly a year ago. Today? The buying binge is becoming a more distant memory each week. By almost any measure, Southern Nevada’s housing market is hitting the brakes. People are buying fewer homes, sellers are slashing prices, availability is soaring and home builders are pulling fewer construction permits.
Las Vegas valley braces for another heat wave
Southern Nevadans are facing yet another heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. through Sunday evening.
