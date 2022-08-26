Read full article on original website
Banu Symington, MD
No wonder doctors feel like hamsters running on an exercise wheel to nowhere. Burnout. We define, measure, and talk about it endlessly but do little to fix it. Unchecked, it can lead to medical mistakes, career dissatisfaction, early retirement, provider suicide, and excess costs. With the recent pandemic, the public has become more aware of it, but action to fix it is still lagging.
When my patients cared for me
As my patient’s face slowly became visible on the computer screen, I smiled and waved to her. She waved back with vigor. She was a Cuban housekeeper who arrived in Miami during the Mariel boatlift in 1980. Now in her mid-60s, she had recently been diagnosed with leukemia and endured a two-month hospitalization during which her bone marrow grudgingly entered a remission, following an onslaught of chemotherapy. She was now back to see me as an outpatient.
Immediate, accurate diagnosis is crucial to the future of equitable patient care
As the pandemic-stricken health systems recover from the unprecedented challenges that tested them for preparedness, agility, and health equity, the pandemic undoubtedly also nurtured rapid innovation in telehealth, vaccine manufacturing, and point-of-care diagnostics, which have streamlined and accelerated patients’ access to immediate care at the point of need. These...
