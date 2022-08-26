As my patient’s face slowly became visible on the computer screen, I smiled and waved to her. She waved back with vigor. She was a Cuban housekeeper who arrived in Miami during the Mariel boatlift in 1980. Now in her mid-60s, she had recently been diagnosed with leukemia and endured a two-month hospitalization during which her bone marrow grudgingly entered a remission, following an onslaught of chemotherapy. She was now back to see me as an outpatient.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO