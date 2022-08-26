Read full article on original website
Rent in Little Rock rising, still below state, national average
Apartment rents in Little Rock, while climbing, are still below the state and national average.
Homicides Are Up This Year in Little Rock, AR
There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
Little Rock police arrests drop despite more calls for service and an increase in budgeted positions
(The Center Square) — In 2021, the city of Little Rock had the highest number of calls for service to the police department going as far back as 1998. It also had the lowest number of arrests on record since 1998. Police arrests peaked in 2007 with 17,362 and...
Little Rock police: Moving company employee shot while closing
Little Rock police said a moving company employee was injured in a shooting while locking up Monday night.
Small-Town Arkansas Police Department Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets
It’s often said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but what about the road to heaven in this story? It’s apparently paved with speeding tickets. The police department of a small Arkansas town has been banned from writing speeding tickets for an entire year after smashing through the state’s percentage limit on municipal revenue raised from traffic citations.
Joseph William Bocage (1819–1898)
Judge Joseph William Bocage was a prominent pioneer settler of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County). He served as attorney for the Second Judicial District from 1844 to 1849 and as judge of the county court. In 1847, he prosecuted the first trial in Jefferson County to result in an execution. He was a successful planter, lumberman, inventor, manufacturer, and building contractor. Late in his life, he served as mayor of Pine Bluff.
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
Officials: Student arrested after gun found at Sylvan Hills High School
A student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found at Sylvan Hills High School.
Benton city officials confirm Whataburger coming to central Arkansas
Benton city officials confirmed Monday that a Whataburger is coming to the area.
Little Rock Police still searching for a suspect on four-month anniversary of homicide
Little Rock Police are still searching for answers on the four-month anniversary of the city's 27th homicide.
Governor addresses steps to reduce violent crime
Today I’d like to talk about the steps we are taking to reduce violent crime in Arkansas. In 2017, there was a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. It was a senseless, violent tragedy that occurred right here in our capital city, and it caught the attention of everyone.
Arkansas Veteran's Hospitals holds job fair to recruit nurses
ARKANSAS, USA — The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System held an all-day nursing hiring fair on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to recruit more nurses. The pandemic has been hard on individuals in the medical profession— in fact, many nurses have chosen to leave the field over the past few years.
Arkansas woman receives life-saving help from stranger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Anyone who has gone through a cancer diagnosis themselves or knows someone who has knows that it can be very daunting. No matter what type of cancer it is, or what age they receive a diagnosis, it’s something no one wants to have to go through.
Mushrooms growing and other issues found in NLR apartments
Another apartment complex in central Arkansas is unfit to live in according to people paying to stay there. A seventeen-page report released Friday outlines the conditions inside the Jefferson Manor apartments.
Sherwood juvenile arrested for taking unloaded gun to school
SHERWOOD, Ark — A Sylvan Hills student was found to have a gun while at school on Tuesday. According to reports, 3 students left the school campus, and when they returned they were stopped at the office, and their backpacks were searched. During the search, the staff found an...
Little Rock police asking public to avoid scene of accident Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are currently working at the scene of a traffic collision and are asking the public to avoid the area Friday morning. Officials said the accident occurred at Baseline and Stanton Road. There was no further information available at this time.
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
Arkansas lawmaker thinks duty to intervene law could've prevented Crawford County incident
Little Rock (KATV) — More than a week ago, a viral video involving two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer beating up a man after he was arrested. State Senator Bob Ballinger(R-Ozark) District 5 told KATV the incident with those officers could've been avoided following a...
Prosecutor orders Little Rock officials to comply with open-record law
The prosecutor in Pulaski County has ordered the City of Little Rock to comply with the state's open-record law.
Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
