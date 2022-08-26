Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he 'doesn't recognise' former driver amid McLaren exit
Christian Horner says he "doesn't recognise" Daniel Ricciardo as the same driver he was during his time with Red Bull, following the Australian's "very sad" exit from McLaren. McLaren and Ricciardo last week confirmed a 'mutual termination' of his contract at the end of the 2022 season - a year short of completing the deal he signed when joining the team in 2021, which leaves him without a drive for the 2023 campaign.
SkySports
Belgian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton shoulders blame for Fernando Alonso clash and responds to 'idiot' insult
Lewis Hamilton said it was "nice to know" how Fernando Alonso felt about him following their first-lap clash at the Belgian Grand Prix which drew a sharp rebuke from the Alpine driver. The pair came together at Les Combes as Hamilton tried to go around the outside of Alonso, briefly...
SkySports
Alpine make Pierre Gasly enquiries for Formula 1 2023 as Red Bull open door amid Oscar Piastri wait
Alpine are not yet prepared to move on from Oscar Piastri but have made enquiries about Pierre Gasly, while Esteban Ocon has made it clear that he wants Mick Schumacher to race alongside him next year. The F1 dispute surrounding Piastri and Alpine was heard by the governing FIA's Contract...
SkySports
Martin Brundle: Max Verstappen enjoys Spa day as Fernando Alonso makes 'unfair' Lewis Hamilton jibe
You just never know with live sport. The starting grid line up for the Belgian GP in Spa promised to be an absolute thriller of a race but in the end it was rather ordinary, albeit with a fine comeback from Max Verstappen. On another day, clever people in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Belgian GP: Max Verstappen targets more success after Red Bull dominate at Spa
Max Verstappen has insisted he and Red Bull "want more" success and will not lose focus after a dominant display at the Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen overcame a grid penalty for taking new engine parts that saw him start from 14th to lead a one-two from team-mate Sergio Perez, extending his drivers' championship lead to 93 points and Red Bull's advantage over Ferrari to 97 points.
SkySports
Belgian GP: Charles Leclerc says catching Max Verstappen 'very difficult' after Ferrari struggle at Spa
Charles Leclerc admits it will be "very difficult" to stay in the championship fight after Max Verstappen extended his lead with a dominant Belgian GP victory. After starting the race in 14th, a place behind Verstappen who had also taken a grid penalty for taking new engine parts, Leclerc was only able to finish sixth at Spa as his rival surged to victory.
Comments / 0