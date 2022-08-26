ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he 'doesn't recognise' former driver amid McLaren exit

Christian Horner says he "doesn't recognise" Daniel Ricciardo as the same driver he was during his time with Red Bull, following the Australian's "very sad" exit from McLaren. McLaren and Ricciardo last week confirmed a 'mutual termination' of his contract at the end of the 2022 season - a year short of completing the deal he signed when joining the team in 2021, which leaves him without a drive for the 2023 campaign.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Domenicali
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Susie Wolff
SkySports

Belgian GP: Max Verstappen targets more success after Red Bull dominate at Spa

Max Verstappen has insisted he and Red Bull "want more" success and will not lose focus after a dominant display at the Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen overcame a grid penalty for taking new engine parts that saw him start from 14th to lead a one-two from team-mate Sergio Perez, extending his drivers' championship lead to 93 points and Red Bull's advantage over Ferrari to 97 points.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Belgian GP: Charles Leclerc says catching Max Verstappen 'very difficult' after Ferrari struggle at Spa

Charles Leclerc admits it will be "very difficult" to stay in the championship fight after Max Verstappen extended his lead with a dominant Belgian GP victory. After starting the race in 14th, a place behind Verstappen who had also taken a grid penalty for taking new engine parts, Leclerc was only able to finish sixth at Spa as his rival surged to victory.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy