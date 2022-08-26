Read full article on original website
California wants to end sales of new gas cars by 2035. Here are 4 key roadblocks
California's move to end the sale of new gas-powered cars could prove a seminal moment in the shift to zero-emission cars — but getting there won't be easy.
insideevs.com
Ford Lays Off 3,000 Employees To Cut Costs As It Transitions To EVs
Ford has confirmed reports about layoffs at the company, announcing that it will cut 3,000 white-collar and contract employees this week alone in an effort to cut costs as it transitions to electric vehicles. On Monday, the automaker sent an internal email to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
Cummins and Versatile Hydrogen Engine Collaboration Announced
BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), a leading tractor manufacturer under the Versatile brand, announced today that they have signed a letter of intent and plans to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines in Versatile’s equipment to lead the decarbonization of the agriculture market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005587/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Company
This is why electric vehicles are stuck in neutral
Global sales of electric vehicles (EV) are projected to reach 40 million by the end of 2030. Coupled with The White House’s target that 50% of new U.S. car sales must be zero emission by the end of the decade, the industry needs to rapidly scale to achieve these milestones. However, before the global acceleration to the EV future can be realized, there are some fundamental challenges to overcome.
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
Growing Pile of Unfinished Ford Trucks Is Visible From Space Again
Planet.orgLast year, Ford stashed thousands of unfinished Super Duty trucks at Kentucky Speedway. It's now happening again as the chip shortage drags on.
ValueWalk
Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week. So on the surface, unemployment is not a problem yet, even though the four-week moving averages of both weekly and continuing claims rose slightly.
biztoc.com
Energy bill price rise will be 'devastating'
Millions of households face an unprecedented 80% increase in their energy costs in October. This will take a typical bill to £3,549 a year, according to the Energy Secretary. The rise is expected to take place across the whole of the UK, including Wales and Northern Ireland. Home in...
Motley Fool
GM's Growth Is About More Than Just Electric Vehicles
General Motors has a venerable history as a military contractor -- but it's been out of the defense biz for a while. This week, GM roared back into the defense business with a bid for a $5 billion defense contract -- and a new partner from Germany. You’re reading a...
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
US News and World Report
Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
Gasoline price drop restrains U.S. consumer spending; monthly inflation brakes sharply
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending barely rose in July as falling gasoline prices hurt sales at service stations, but monthly inflation slowed sharply, which could reduce the need for the Federal Reserve to deliver another three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike next month.
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
investing.com
U.S waiving truck driver rules after BP Whiting shutdown
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Saturday it is temporarily waiving truck driver hours of service rules after the unanticipated shutdown of the BP (NYSE:BP) Whiting, Indiana refinery. Reuters reported Friday the 435,000 barrel-per-day refinery was shut down and undergoing damage assessment following loss of electrical power and...
Federal report boosts plan to remove 4 dams on Calif river
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators on Friday issued a final environmental impact statement that supports the demolition of four massive dams on Northern California’s Klamath River to save imperiled migratory salmon. The staff’s recommendation, which largely echoes an earlier draft opinion, tees up a vote on the...
US News and World Report
Indonesia's GoTo Looks to Raise $1 Billion Via Convertible Bonds -Sources
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is seeking to raise about $1 billion through a convertible bond issue, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. A GoTo spokesperson declined to comment. The company is working with three financial advisers for the offering which...
investing.com
Dutch wind farm blows away opposition as 'new millers' get a stake
ZEEWOLDE, Netherlands (Reuters) - Authorities in the Dutch city of Zeewolde have opened one of the country's largest onshore wind farms after winning over residents often hostile to living next to turbines by allowing them to invest in the project. The 320 megawatt (MW) park, enough to generate electricity for...
