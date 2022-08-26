ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

insideevs.com

Ford Lays Off 3,000 Employees To Cut Costs As It Transitions To EVs

Ford has confirmed reports about layoffs at the company, announcing that it will cut 3,000 white-collar and contract employees this week alone in an effort to cut costs as it transitions to electric vehicles. On Monday, the automaker sent an internal email to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected...
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
GOBankingRates

15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
The Associated Press

Cummins and Versatile Hydrogen Engine Collaboration Announced

BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), a leading tractor manufacturer under the Versatile brand, announced today that they have signed a letter of intent and plans to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines in Versatile’s equipment to lead the decarbonization of the agriculture market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005587/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Company

This is why electric vehicles are stuck in neutral

Global sales of electric vehicles (EV) are projected to reach 40 million by the end of 2030. Coupled with The White House’s target that 50% of new U.S. car sales must be zero emission by the end of the decade, the industry needs to rapidly scale to achieve these milestones. However, before the global acceleration to the EV future can be realized, there are some fundamental challenges to overcome.
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
ValueWalk

Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week. So on the surface, unemployment is not a problem yet, even though the four-week moving averages of both weekly and continuing claims rose slightly.
biztoc.com

Energy bill price rise will be 'devastating'

Millions of households face an unprecedented 80% increase in their energy costs in October. This will take a typical bill to £3,549 a year, according to the Energy Secretary. The rise is expected to take place across the whole of the UK, including Wales and Northern Ireland. Home in...
Motley Fool

GM's Growth Is About More Than Just Electric Vehicles

General Motors has a venerable history as a military contractor -- but it's been out of the defense biz for a while. This week, GM roared back into the defense business with a bid for a $5 billion defense contract -- and a new partner from Germany. You’re reading a...
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
US News and World Report

Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
CarBuzz.com

Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down

Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
investing.com

U.S waiving truck driver rules after BP Whiting shutdown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said Saturday it is temporarily waiving truck driver hours of service rules after the unanticipated shutdown of the BP (NYSE:BP) Whiting, Indiana refinery. Reuters reported Friday the 435,000 barrel-per-day refinery was shut down and undergoing damage assessment following loss of electrical power and...
US News and World Report

Indonesia's GoTo Looks to Raise $1 Billion Via Convertible Bonds -Sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indonesia's largest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is seeking to raise about $1 billion through a convertible bond issue, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. A GoTo spokesperson declined to comment. The company is working with three financial advisers for the offering which...
investing.com

Dutch wind farm blows away opposition as 'new millers' get a stake

ZEEWOLDE, Netherlands (Reuters) - Authorities in the Dutch city of Zeewolde have opened one of the country's largest onshore wind farms after winning over residents often hostile to living next to turbines by allowing them to invest in the project. The 320 megawatt (MW) park, enough to generate electricity for...
