Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
NASDAQ
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 45% Upside in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) closed the last trading session at $20.91, gaining 5.5% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $30.40 indicates a 45.4% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Does Bionomics Limited Unsponsored ADR (BNOX) Have the Potential to Rally 329% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Bionomics Limited Unsponsored ADR (BNOX) have gained 17.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.70, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $33 indicates a potential upside of 328.6%.
NASDAQ
2 Monster Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investing in monster-sized stocks comes with unique challenges. Growth, for example, can be difficult if it's at or near market saturation. Management inefficiencies can also cause problems at super-large companies, which can eat away at earnings. That doesn't mean monster stocks shouldn't be avoided altogether. Rather, investors should simply focus...
NASDAQ
Why Amazon, Carvana, and Skillz Stocks Slumped Tuesday Morning
A broad cross section of stocks stumbled on Tuesday, as market watchers focused on deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and the potential that things could get worse before they get better. E-commerce platform Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 2.3% on Tuesday morning, mobile games platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ)...
RELATED PEOPLE
NASDAQ
Why FaZe Holdings Stock Is Shooting Higher Today
Shares of esports company FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ: FAZE) were soaring in early trading on Tuesday, with exceedingly high trading volume. As of 11 a.m. ET, more than 11 million shares had traded hands, according to Yahoo! Finance, compared to a three-month average of 1 million shares in daily trading volume. FaZe stock was consequently up 19%.
NASDAQ
Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Tuya Inc. second quarter 2022earnings conference call [Operator instructions] I will now turn the call over to the first speaker today, Mr. Reg Chai, capital market associate director of Tuya. Please go ahead, sir.
NASDAQ
Lucid Group: The Pros and Cons of Investing in the Stock Right Now
Though it has been a challenging year for the stock market as a whole, high-growth companies have struggled the most. Generation-high inflation, the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes, and the war in Ukraine have caused investors to seek shelter in value stocks, which carry much lower valuation multiples and often pay favorable dividends.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, Amazon.com & Walmart
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Walmart Inc. (WMT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Dropped Today
Shares of ocean-going oil tanker company Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) tumbled 12.2% through 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The company reported its second-quarter earnings results, meeting analyst targets for earnings, but missing badly on revenue. Heading into the quarterly earnings news, analysts had forecast that Nordic American would lose...
NASDAQ
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
NASDAQ
Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: TMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.84, changing hands as low as $42.69 per share. Terminix Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
4 Growth Stocks I'm Watching This Week
Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and some of the growth opportunities that could make these investments great for long-term holders. Qualcomm, for example, is mainly known for its mobile solutions, but it is expanding into new markets like automotive and has a multibillion-dollar backlog of design wins. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Amgen (AMGN) Outperforms Industry Year to Date: What's Next?
Amgen AMGN has a diverse and growing portfolio of medicines in large therapeutic categories that it expects will help it drive growth through the end of the decade despite a declining pricing environment. Amgen stock has risen 6.4% this year so far against a decrease of 23.6% for the industry.
Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% in Q2, seen slowing in H2
ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% annually in the second quarter of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the full-year growth forecast stood at 4%, pointing a drop in economic activity in the second half of the year reflecting weaker demand conditions.
Marketmind: Another brick in the wall
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The last Soviet president has died and is to be buried with a Russia he brought closer to Europe at loggerheads once more, and a wall of worry looming over markets and politics. read more.
NASDAQ
Why Dutch Bros Got Burned Today
Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) fell 7.6% on Tuesday after the California legislature passed a bill creating a new wage board that would set minimum starting salaries for fast-food restaurants in the state at as much as $22 per hour. The drive-thru coffee chain operates over 100 locations in...
Comments / 0