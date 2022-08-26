Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Russia scraps gas pipeline reopening, stoking European fuel fears
FRANKFURT/GDANSK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via a major gas supply route to Germany, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline during maintenance.
Is California's electric grid strained due to policy failures?
In a conversation with KNX “In Depth” Republican State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle shared his viewpoint on whether the electrical infrastructure of California will be able to deliver on future promises.
US OKs $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is set to announce a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan on Friday as U.S.-China tensions escalate over the status of the island, according to American officials and a congressional aide briefed on the matter. The $1.09 billion sale includes $355 million for Harpoon air-to-sea missiles and $85 million for Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, the officials and the aide said. They said the largest portion of the sale, however, is a $655 million logistics support package for Taiwan’s surveillance radar program, which provides air defense warnings. Early warning air defense systems have become more important as China has stepped up military drills near Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province. The administration is to notify Congress of the sale after close of business on Friday, they said.
Comments / 0