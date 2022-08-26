ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Got an email about your antivirus? It might be a scam

Whether or not you’re subscribed to antivirus software, you might get a message about it. An email or a letter in the mail will say your subscription was renewed — and you’ll be charged several hundred dollars. Subscription scams are trending, and fake antivirus billing renewals could trick you out of hundreds.
Opt-Out Tuesday: How to remove your info from Search Systems

You’re never alone when you’re online. Every website you visit and every app or service you use has the potential to gather data on you. Your online profile grows by the day from the ads you click on to your search history. Data brokers collect this information and...
