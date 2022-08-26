ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Daily Mail

The astonishing number of Aussies stealing everyday items at supermarket checkouts and petrol stations as the cost of living rises

Cost-of-living pressures are causing Aussies to thieve at supermarket self-serve checkouts and petrol bowsers, with nearly four million admitting to stealing staples in the past year. The behaviour includes two million shoppers self-scanning items like avocados and passing them off as cheaper veggies like onions, a Finder National Survey revealed.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy