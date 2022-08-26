Read full article on original website
Related
One detained in threat to Sterling/Rock Falls School District
According to a press release from the City of Sterling, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and in Rock Falls on August 28 at approximately 9:46 p.m. The threat was sent via a social media application from one student to another. The Rock Falls Police Department was […]
WSPY NEWS
Teen arrested in stolen vehicle after chase through DeKalb
A seventeen-year-old girl from Hampshire is facing charges after a police chase through DeKalb on Monday. She's been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude police, reckless driving and some other charges. A DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy had conducted a registration check on the vehicle in...
WIFR
Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6:40 Sunday evening Rockford Police SCOPE and Patrol officers responded to a burglary in-progress near Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street. Three male juvenile suspects were detained on scene and released to their parents. Two of the boys, a 17-year-old from Elgin and a Rockford 10-year-old, are being charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.
MyStateline.com
Judge sentences Freeport man to 5 years in prison
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been sentenced to spend 5 years in prison after he was caught in possession of what police called a “machine gun.”. Police said Alex Dandrige, 28, was a fugitive from justice when he was apprehended in May for a felony weapons charge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teens arrested in Rockford car burglary, assault to police officer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested 3 teens, one as young as 10-years-old, for a car burglary over the weekend. According to Rockford Police, officers responded to an in-progress burglary call in the area of 9th Avenue and 6th Street at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday. All three suspects were caught. A 13-year-old boy was charged […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Machesney Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Teen robbers hit Rockford man in the face with a handgun
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was sent to the hospital by four teens who robbed him in the 1700 block of S. Main Street on Saturday. Police said the crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers were called to a local emergency room to meet with the victim, who said he […]
ourquadcities.com
IL man arrested for battery and use of weapon
A Dixon man was arrested for aggravated battery and use of a weapon. According to a release from the Dixon Police Department, Earl Sydner, Jr., 50, was arrested Saturday, August 27 at 10:45 p.m. Sydner was arrested in the 100 Block of W. River St. and charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old Illinois girl brought to jail after being chased in stolen car
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old girl was brought to jail after she ran from police while driving a stolen car. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Police conducted a registration check of a white Honda on Glidden Road near Rt. 64 around 4:28 p.m. Monday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found that the car […]
Floyd Brown sentenced to 55 years for murder of McHenry County deputy Jacob Keltner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Floyd Brown, the man found guilty of killing McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner in a shootout at Rockford’s Extended America Hotel in 2019, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison. Brown was sentenced in federal court in Rockford on Monday. A jury found Brown guilty on 8 charges in total, […]
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in bus versus motorcycle crash south of Waterman
A motorcyclist was hurt after a crash with a bus late Saturday night at the intersection of Route 23 and Chicago Road, south of Waterman. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old John Diaz-Abrego, of Summit, was driving a bus east on Chicago Road when he didn't stop at the stop sign at Route 23 and was traveling too fast to avoid hitting 28-year-old Henry P. Burgweger, of Kirkland, who was on a motorcycle.
One year later, DUI suspect still at large after Rockford 16-year-old’s death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mason Hada would have turned 17 last month, and on Thursday, he would have started his senior year at East High School. But, on August 26th, 2021, Hada was killed in a car crash on Broadway. It happened one day before he was expected to start for his varsity football team. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: (Shooting) Suspects Chasing A Victim, Crashes…
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Four hurt in early morning Rock County shooting
CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in rural Rock County. Officers responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton around 12:35 a.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They were told that there […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Three Firefighters Slightly Injured in Friday Night Blaze in Dixon
This past Friday at 11:35 p.m., the Dixon City Fire Department was dispatched for a residential fire at 306 N Jefferson Avenue. When initial fire crews arrived on scene, heavy fire and smoke was noted coming from the side of the residence. Firefighters were also met with high heat and heavy smoke conditions inside the residence and were forced to back out of the home.
superhits935.com
A DeKalb man is back on the streets following drug arrest in Rochelle
A DeKalb man is back on the streets today after being arrested for a drug offense Thursday night in Rochelle during a traffic stop by Ogle County Sheriff's Police. 43-year old George Ogundipe was arrested on the felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, crack cocaine, and possession of of drug paraphernalia.
Georgia woman charged nearly 1 year after deadly car crash in Marengo
A 34-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were killed in the crash.
Freeport intersection closed for water main repairs
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Water main repairs shutdown a Freeport intersection Tuesday. Crews started work in the morning at Park Boulevard and Laurel Street. A new water main is being installed. No traffic is being allowed through the intersection, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Work should be done by Thursday.
18-year-old Rockford Man Loses Everything in Fire Just Before His 19th Birthday
The family was asleep when an SUV crashed through their living room early Saturday morning. The crash resulted in a fire that destroyed everything. Rockford Family Loses Everything in Home Fire on Central Avenue. Just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday, an SUV crashed into a home in the 700 block of...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Reports For Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Comments / 0