Polo, IL

Local 4 WHBF

One detained in threat to Sterling/Rock Falls School District

According to a press release from the City of Sterling, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and in Rock Falls on August 28 at approximately 9:46 p.m. The threat was sent via a social media application from one student to another. The Rock Falls Police Department was […]
STERLING, IL
WSPY NEWS

Teen arrested in stolen vehicle after chase through DeKalb

A seventeen-year-old girl from Hampshire is facing charges after a police chase through DeKalb on Monday. She's been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude police, reckless driving and some other charges. A DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy had conducted a registration check on the vehicle in...
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6:40 Sunday evening Rockford Police SCOPE and Patrol officers responded to a burglary in-progress near Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street. Three male juvenile suspects were detained on scene and released to their parents. Two of the boys, a 17-year-old from Elgin and a Rockford 10-year-old, are being charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Judge sentences Freeport man to 5 years in prison

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been sentenced to spend 5 years in prison after he was caught in possession of what police called a “machine gun.”. Police said Alex Dandrige, 28, was a fugitive from justice when he was apprehended in May for a felony weapons charge.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Machesney Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
ourquadcities.com

IL man arrested for battery and use of weapon

A Dixon man was arrested for aggravated battery and use of a weapon. According to a release from the Dixon Police Department, Earl Sydner, Jr., 50, was arrested Saturday, August 27 at 10:45 p.m. Sydner was arrested in the 100 Block of W. River St. and charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.
DIXON, IL
#Polo Police
WSPY NEWS

One person hurt in bus versus motorcycle crash south of Waterman

A motorcyclist was hurt after a crash with a bus late Saturday night at the intersection of Route 23 and Chicago Road, south of Waterman. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old John Diaz-Abrego, of Summit, was driving a bus east on Chicago Road when he didn't stop at the stop sign at Route 23 and was traveling too fast to avoid hitting 28-year-old Henry P. Burgweger, of Kirkland, who was on a motorcycle.
WATERMAN, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: (Shooting) Suspects Chasing A Victim, Crashes…

ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Three Firefighters Slightly Injured in Friday Night Blaze in Dixon

This past Friday at 11:35 p.m., the Dixon City Fire Department was dispatched for a residential fire at 306 N Jefferson Avenue. When initial fire crews arrived on scene, heavy fire and smoke was noted coming from the side of the residence. Firefighters were also met with high heat and heavy smoke conditions inside the residence and were forced to back out of the home.
DIXON, IL
superhits935.com

A DeKalb man is back on the streets following drug arrest in Rochelle

A DeKalb man is back on the streets today after being arrested for a drug offense Thursday night in Rochelle during a traffic stop by Ogle County Sheriff's Police. 43-year old George Ogundipe was arrested on the felony offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, crack cocaine, and possession of of drug paraphernalia.
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport intersection closed for water main repairs

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Water main repairs shutdown a Freeport intersection Tuesday. Crews started work in the morning at Park Boulevard and Laurel Street. A new water main is being installed. No traffic is being allowed through the intersection, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Work should be done by Thursday.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Reports For Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

