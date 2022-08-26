Read full article on original website
DeKalb woman arrested following vehicle chase with police
A DeKalb woman was arrested yesterday afternoon folling a vehicle chase that involved Winnebago County Sheriff's Police, Oregon Police, and then finally Ogle County Sheriff's Police. Sheriff's police located the vehicle being driven by 37-year old Krystal Quigley of DeKalb traveling eastbound in the 16,000 block of Route 64 at...
2 fatally shot at Oregon grocery store, suspect found dead: authorities
Two people were fatally shot on Sunday night by a gunman who opened fire at an Oregon grocery store before he was found dead, authorities said.
Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6:40 Sunday evening Rockford Police SCOPE and Patrol officers responded to a burglary in-progress near Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street. Three male juvenile suspects were detained on scene and released to their parents. Two of the boys, a 17-year-old from Elgin and a Rockford 10-year-old, are being charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.
17-year-old Illinois girl brought to jail after being chased in stolen car
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old girl was brought to jail after she ran from police while driving a stolen car. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Police conducted a registration check of a white Honda on Glidden Road near Rt. 64 around 4:28 p.m. Monday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found that the car […]
One detained in threat to Sterling/Rock Falls School District
According to a press release from the City of Sterling, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and in Rock Falls on August 28 at approximately 9:46 p.m. The threat was sent via a social media application from one student to another. The Rock Falls Police Department was […]
Judge sentences Freeport man to 5 years in prison
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been sentenced to spend 5 years in prison after he was caught in possession of what police called a “machine gun.”. Police said Alex Dandrige, 28, was a fugitive from justice when he was apprehended in May for a felony weapons charge.
Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants
A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
Car Reaches Speeds of 110 MPH Trying to Elude Three Different Police Departments, Car Crashes and Driver Taken into Custody
On Sunday at approximately 1pm, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that had been previously pursued by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Police Department. The vehicle was located in the 16000 block of E. IL. Rte. 64 travelling eastbound at 110 mph. A...
Teen robbers hit Rockford man in the face with a handgun
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was sent to the hospital by four teens who robbed him in the 1700 block of S. Main Street on Saturday. Police said the crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers were called to a local emergency room to meet with the victim, who said he […]
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Machesney Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Georgia woman charged nearly 1 year after deadly car crash in Marengo
A 34-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were killed in the crash.
Floyd Brown sentenced to 55 years for murder of McHenry County deputy Jacob Keltner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Floyd Brown, the man found guilty of killing McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner in a shootout at Rockford’s Extended America Hotel in 2019, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison. Brown was sentenced in federal court in Rockford on Monday. A jury found Brown guilty on 8 charges in total, […]
Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community
CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
IL man arrested for battery and use of weapon
A Dixon man was arrested for aggravated battery and use of a weapon. According to a release from the Dixon Police Department, Earl Sydner, Jr., 50, was arrested Saturday, August 27 at 10:45 p.m. Sydner was arrested in the 100 Block of W. River St. and charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.
Illinois family of 6, killed in car crash, laid to rest Monday
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) — A funeral was held Monday for six members of the same family who were killed in a fiery crash in McHenry County last month. The Dobosz family was on their way to Minnesota when they were hit by a wrong-way driver on I-90, near Hampshire. Lauren Dobosz and her four […]
Floyd Brown’s criminal past comes out at sentencing hearing
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the good part of 20 years, 43-year-old Floyd Brown committed violent crimes. That was the message Assistant U.S. Attorney Talia Bucci sent at the Stanley J. Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse Monday before Judge Mathew F. Kennelly sentenced Brown to 55 years in prison for fatally shooting McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner three […]
1 Killed in Skydiving Accident Near Ottawa, LaSalle County Sheriff Says
One person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in rural LaSalle County, according to sheriff's deputies. In a Facebook post, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called an area northeast of Ottawa in regard to a skydiving accident. Upon arrival, one person was found dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Rd., a local skydiving business.
Restaurant damaged by fire in Aurora
A restaurant was damaged by a fire in Aurora early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of E. New York Street just before five in the morning. When police first arrived fire was already burning through the roof of the building. The fire was reported by bystanders. It took...
