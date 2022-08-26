ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County, IL

DeKalb woman arrested following vehicle chase with police

A DeKalb woman was arrested yesterday afternoon folling a vehicle chase that involved Winnebago County Sheriff's Police, Oregon Police, and then finally Ogle County Sheriff's Police. Sheriff's police located the vehicle being driven by 37-year old Krystal Quigley of DeKalb traveling eastbound in the 16,000 block of Route 64 at...
DEKALB, IL
Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 6:40 Sunday evening Rockford Police SCOPE and Patrol officers responded to a burglary in-progress near Ninth Avenue and Sixth Street. Three male juvenile suspects were detained on scene and released to their parents. Two of the boys, a 17-year-old from Elgin and a Rockford 10-year-old, are being charged with burglary to a motor vehicle.
ROCKFORD, IL
One detained in threat to Sterling/Rock Falls School District

According to a press release from the City of Sterling, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and in Rock Falls on August 28 at approximately 9:46 p.m. The threat was sent via a social media application from one student to another. The Rock Falls Police Department was […]
STERLING, IL
Judge sentences Freeport man to 5 years in prison

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been sentenced to spend 5 years in prison after he was caught in possession of what police called a “machine gun.”. Police said Alex Dandrige, 28, was a fugitive from justice when he was apprehended in May for a felony weapons charge.
FREEPORT, IL
Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants

A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
SPRING VALLEY, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Machesney Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community

CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
CLINTON, WI
IL man arrested for battery and use of weapon

A Dixon man was arrested for aggravated battery and use of a weapon. According to a release from the Dixon Police Department, Earl Sydner, Jr., 50, was arrested Saturday, August 27 at 10:45 p.m. Sydner was arrested in the 100 Block of W. River St. and charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.
DIXON, IL
1 Killed in Skydiving Accident Near Ottawa, LaSalle County Sheriff Says

One person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in rural LaSalle County, according to sheriff's deputies. In a Facebook post, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called an area northeast of Ottawa in regard to a skydiving accident. Upon arrival, one person was found dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Rd., a local skydiving business.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Body of skydiver found in LaSalle County cornfield

OTTAWA, Ill. — The body of a skydiver was found Saturday afternoon in a cornfield just north of Skydive Chicago. The man was an experienced skydiver with over 5,000 career jumps, sources told WGN News. Witnesses described seeing his parachute spinning until it hit the ground. He was not...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Restaurant damaged by fire in Aurora

A restaurant was damaged by a fire in Aurora early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of E. New York Street just before five in the morning. When police first arrived fire was already burning through the roof of the building. The fire was reported by bystanders. It took...
AURORA, IL

