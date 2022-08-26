ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medora, IN

Comments / 1

Related
wbiw.com

Teen arrested after causing a disturbance, breaking windows, and resisting officers

MITCHELL – A Bedford teen was arrested early Sunday morning whenLawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 1335 Meridian Road after a report of a physical altercation between two females. While en route to the residence, Lawrence County Central Dispatch informed officers the residents had locked confrontational, 18-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell Police make an arrest when man violates a protective order

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Sunday after Mitchell Police officers saw 25-year-old Dalton Burton exit a vehicle at Terry’s gas station. Burton was walking with a female that officers knew had an active protective order in place against Dalton. The two were seen in a...
MITCHELL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Although an Indiana State Police detective “never thought he would be caught,” a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Daniel Crozier states...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medora, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wbiw.com

Man arrested after ISP troopers find drugs in a home on State Road 450

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Indiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Timothy Myers on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana
wbiw.com

Man arrested after domestic dispute will face additional charges after struggling with officers

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, when Bedford Police officers were called to 209 Lincoln Avenue after a report of a domestic fight. While en route, the dispatcher told officers the caller was in the basement and the accused male was upstairs. They were also told there was an active protective order against 60-year-old William Crawford. He was not to have contact with the woman.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested for domestic battery and strangulation charges

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to a home at 425 N Street at 12:07 a.m. While en route, a Bedford dispatch advised that the female involved had left the home on foot. When police arrived at the home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wbiw.com

Columbus Police arrest two on meth dealing, gun charges

COLUMBUS — Two people were arrested Tuesday after police officers found drugs and a gun while searching a home in Columbus. Jared A. Harris, 38, of Columbus, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in and possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and invasion of privacy.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One dead after airplane crash in French Lick

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A person has died following a single-engine airplane crash at the French Lick Airport. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at approximately 9:09 p.m. on August 27. First responders found the airplane on fire when they arrived. Authorities would later learn that one occupant was inside the plane […]
FRENCH LICK, IN
953wiki.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Jackson County Crash

August 25, 2022, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County where a Franklin County, Indiana motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that, shortly...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour woman traveling too fast crashes into an abandoned house

MITCHELL– A Seymour woman who said she was traveling too fast crashed her car into an abandoned house Saturday evening. The accident was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 50 West in Spicevalley Township. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 50-year-old Stephanie Johnson had been drinking and...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Edwardsport man dies in ATV crash

KNOX CO. – Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when...
EDWARDSPORT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy