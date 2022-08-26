Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Two were arrested on drug charges after the driver drove on the wrong side of the road
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested after a Bedford Police officer stopped a vehicle with an improperly placed license plate that had abruptly swerved to the wrong side of the road of the roadway on 7th Street and proceeded to travel east. The officer initiated the traffic stop at...
wbiw.com
Teen arrested after causing a disturbance, breaking windows, and resisting officers
MITCHELL – A Bedford teen was arrested early Sunday morning whenLawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 1335 Meridian Road after a report of a physical altercation between two females. While en route to the residence, Lawrence County Central Dispatch informed officers the residents had locked confrontational, 18-year-old...
wbiw.com
Mitchell Police make an arrest when man violates a protective order
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Sunday after Mitchell Police officers saw 25-year-old Dalton Burton exit a vehicle at Terry’s gas station. Burton was walking with a female that officers knew had an active protective order in place against Dalton. The two were seen in a...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Indiana State Police detective stole gun from evidence
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Although an Indiana State Police detective “never thought he would be caught,” a concerned co-worker ended up getting him arrested for taking a gun out of evidence and bringing it home. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Daniel Crozier states...
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
cbs4indy.com
Harrison Co. deputy arrested for impersonating another police officer in accusatory emails
LANESVILLE, Ind. — A Harrison County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a New Albany police officer in accusatory emails sent to news media and law enforcement agencies. According to the Indiana State Police, Ralph Weaver, 37, of Lanesville voluntarily turned himself into the court on...
wbiw.com
Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for identity deception and obstruction of justice
FLOYD CO. – An investigation by Indiana State Police has led to a Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy being charged with two felonies after he allegedly sent an accusatory email falsely identifying himself as another officer who currently works for the New Albany Police Department. In May of 2022,...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after ISP troopers find drugs in a home on State Road 450
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Indiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Timothy Myers on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after domestic dispute will face additional charges after struggling with officers
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, when Bedford Police officers were called to 209 Lincoln Avenue after a report of a domestic fight. While en route, the dispatcher told officers the caller was in the basement and the accused male was upstairs. They were also told there was an active protective order against 60-year-old William Crawford. He was not to have contact with the woman.
wbiw.com
Two were transported to the hospital after a driver crashes into a metal gate
BEDFORD – Two people were transported to a local hospital after the driver of the vehicle crashed into a metal gate on Old State Road 37. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a crash on Old State Road 37, north of the intersection of Old State Road 37 just after 6 p.m.
wbiw.com
BPD arrested teens after they steal a truck, and attempt to steal another car armed with a loaded handgun
BEDFORD – Two teens were arrested Thursday after Bedford Police officers received a report of a male teen attempting to enter a home in the 1700 block of Linwood Drive. The male teen was related to the home occupant. The caller told police the teens had stolen a truck...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested for domestic battery and strangulation charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to a home at 425 N Street at 12:07 a.m. While en route, a Bedford dispatch advised that the female involved had left the home on foot. When police arrived at the home...
wbiw.com
Columbus Police arrest two on meth dealing, gun charges
COLUMBUS — Two people were arrested Tuesday after police officers found drugs and a gun while searching a home in Columbus. Jared A. Harris, 38, of Columbus, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in and possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and invasion of privacy.
wbiw.com
Bedford man fires shots and ditches gun out of a vehicle window and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called Tuesday to the 1210 block of 7th Street after a report of a fight in progress. While en route to the call, the dispatcher reported a second caller said two shots had been fired and the caller witnessed a gray SUV traveling east through the alley.
One dead after airplane crash in French Lick
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A person has died following a single-engine airplane crash at the French Lick Airport. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at approximately 9:09 p.m. on August 27. First responders found the airplane on fire when they arrived. Authorities would later learn that one occupant was inside the plane […]
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot late Sunday night in the California neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 11 p.m., LMPD First Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Broadway. That is near where it meets Dixie Highway. Police...
953wiki.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt in Jackson County Crash
August 25, 2022, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post investigated a three-vehicle crash on I-65 in Jackson County where a Franklin County, Indiana motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicates that, shortly...
wbiw.com
Seymour woman traveling too fast crashes into an abandoned house
MITCHELL– A Seymour woman who said she was traveling too fast crashed her car into an abandoned house Saturday evening. The accident was reported at 6:57 p.m. on US 50 West in Spicevalley Township. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 50-year-old Stephanie Johnson had been drinking and...
wbiw.com
Springville motorcyclist injured when driver runs red light on John Williams Boulevard
BEDFORD – A Springville man suffered head injuries after a two-vehicle accident on John Williams Boulevard on Sunday night. According to a Bedford Police report, officers responded to the scene at 9:50 p.m. According to police, 21-year-old Ethan Sipes, of Bedford, was traveling east in a blue 2012 Mazda...
wbiw.com
Edwardsport man dies in ATV crash
KNOX CO. – Sunday morning, August 28, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Indiana State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Preliminary investigation revealed Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when...
