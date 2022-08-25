ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
arkadelphian.com

Eldridge named to Forward Arkansas board

LITTLE ROCK — Forward Arkansas announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors: Mary Elizabeth Eldridge, Deborah Frazier and Anna Strong. With these appointments, the education advocacy nonprofit’s board now includes 10 active members. ABOUT MARY ELIZABETH ELDRIDGE. As a trustee and the director...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Yum’s the Word: Arkadelphia youths place in state poetry contest

FAYETTEVILLE — Writing “the best words in the best order,” as Samuel Taylor Coleridge defined poetry, has brought success and recognition to several young Arkansas poets. The state’s new poet laureate, Suzanne Underwood Rhodes, is pleased to announce the winners of the “Yum’s the Word (Because Words...
ARKADELPHIA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy