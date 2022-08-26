ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Ciszek Nabs NEC Player of the Week

SOMERSET, N.J. – Picking up where she left off last season, Sacred Heart University women's volleyball setter Sarah Ciszek was on her game at the Carolina Classic. For her efforts, she was named Northeast Conference Player of the Week as announced by the league office on Tuesday. A native...
Pioneers Fall to Dartmouth 2-0

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – A hard fought battle with Dartmouth wasn't enough for the Sacred Heart University women's soccer team as they fell 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. Elyssa Kipperman (SHU)- (L, 2 saves, 2 goals, 1-2 record) Charlotte Cyr (DART)- (W, 9 saves, 2-0 record) Of Note:. Dartmouth attacked early...
Sacred Heart Falls to Vermont 4-1

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Sacred Heart University field hockey team got on the board in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough against Vermont on Sunday. The Pioneer's fell 4-1 to the Catamounts at Johnson Field. Records:. Sacred Heart: 0-2 Vermont: 1-1 Top Performers:. Emma Brayford (SHU): 1 goal.
