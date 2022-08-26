ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WBAL Radio

Maryland ranks high among community colleges in country

In a study published by WalletHub, the state of Maryland ranked as No. 2 in the country for best community college system. WalletHub, a personal finance website, completed its analysis with a calculated weighted average of scores earned by community colleges in each state. They also looked at the number of students enrolled in each school.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings

Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city, according to the most...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Latest Maryland insurrectionist sentenced

The latest Marylander involved in the insurrection has been sentenced. Joshua Pruitt, 40, will spend more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Pruitt is the Silver Spring man who investigators say came face-to-face with Sen. Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led him to safety.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore raises millions of dollars following gubernatorial nomination

Between the July primary and last Tuesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore's campaign said it raised almost $2 million. As part of its first campaign finance report to be filed before midnight, the Moore camp says the majority of the contributions came from people who gave $100 or less. In...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City schools without AC will dismiss early for rest of week

Baltimore City schools without air conditioning will dismiss early for the rest of the week, officials told 11 News. Even though they're getting advanced notice, parents are still frustrated. The city school district is promising to address the issue as it continues to stay on top of maintenance. The school...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

BPD acknowledges crime-filled weekend

Baltimore City police on Monday acknowledged crime in the city over the weekend that left one person dead and multiple injured. From Friday through Sunday, Baltimore experienced seven shooting incidents that resulted in one homicide, officers said. There were also 15 confirmed robberies. Police said they made 60 arrests this...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel police investigating two recent carjackings

Anne Arundel County police are investigating back-to-back carjackings in Glen Burnie. Police say the first one happened early Sunday morning on Hidden Brooke Drive and Secluded Post Circle. That's where a 2016 Dodge Challenger was stolen. Then around 10:30 p.m., a 2006 Ford Taurus parked on Ritchie Highway was taken.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Weather: High heat for Maryland, evening storms possible

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be hot and humid today with temps in the mid 90's with a chance of scattered thunderstorms for this evening. These storms could bring heavy winds with isolated damaged. It will clear up for the rest of the week as the humidity drops and...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

MDTA anticipates heavy traffic Labor Day weekend

The Maryland Transportation Authority is anticipating a busy unofficial end to the summer season, as people try to make one final dash to the Eastern Shore. Between Friday and next Monday, the MDTA predicted more than 350,000 drivers will travel over the Bay Bridge. The MDTA recommended people try and...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Suspect in custody following barricade situation in south Baltimore

An argument between two relatives escalated in south Baltimore led to a shooting and a barricade situation, prompting a lockdown of a nearby school. Baltimore police said the incident happened at an animal hospital in the 1600 block of Light Street just after 9 a.m. Monday. "Upon arrival, officers located...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Man accused of shooting brother, barricade in south Baltimore

A man is accused of shooting his brother, a Baltimore City veterinarian, then barricading himself in a third floor apartment for several hours before surrendering. Baltimore police told 11 News it started as a dispute between two brothers. I. The Light Street Animal Hospital was open again for business on...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Howard County police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Jessup

Howard County police are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Jessup on Monday. Officers said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Ivan Claude Merrill Jr., 59, was traveling south on Route 1 approaching Route 32 just after 10:40 a.m. Police said the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and came to rest in a wooded drainage area.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Ed Reed honored with new beer, 'G.O.A.T. IPA'

Baltimore-born business, UNION Craft Brewing, partnered with the Ed Reed Foundation for “G.O.A.T. IPA” in honor of Ravens Hall of Fame safety, Ed Reed. “We love our partnership with UNION,” said Glenn Younes, the director of the Ed Reed Foundation. “The fact that they are local to Baltimore means so much to us. We cherish our local partnerships for elevating what we are able to do in the communities we serve.”
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

18-year-old woman fatally shot in head overnight

Around 1 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road to investigate a shooting. Once there, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Details emerge about fatal house fire in Reisterstown

A 69-year-old woman died Friday night in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, Baltimore County fire officials said. WBAL-TV 11-News has found out the name of the victim and the cause of this devastating fire that happened inside a Reisterstown home. "It's a very quiet neighborhood. Very peaceful," neighbor Tina...
REISTERSTOWN, MD

