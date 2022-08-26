ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Beloved veterinarian shot on Light Street leading to school lockdown in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE -- A beloved veterinarian was shot inside the Light Street Animal Hospital on Monday morning, according to those who know the victim.After evacuating homes and businesses and locking down an elementary school less than one block away, police were able to take the suspect into custody."It is a family incident between two relatives who got into some type of dispute. One individual produced a gun and shot the other one," said Col. Richard Worley of the Baltimore Police Department. "We were able to get them out luckily by the brave work of the fire department and Baltimore City officers who...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WBAL Radio

Man accused of shooting brother, barricade in south Baltimore

A man is accused of shooting his brother, a Baltimore City veterinarian, then barricading himself in a third floor apartment for several hours before surrendering. Baltimore police told 11 News it started as a dispute between two brothers. I. The Light Street Animal Hospital was open again for business on...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Howard County police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Jessup

Howard County police are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Jessup on Monday. Officers said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Ivan Claude Merrill Jr., 59, was traveling south on Route 1 approaching Route 32 just after 10:40 a.m. Police said the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and came to rest in a wooded drainage area.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#K9#City Police
WBAL Radio

18-year-old woman fatally shot in head overnight

Around 1 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road to investigate a shooting. Once there, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

15-year-old dies in drowning at Towson pool, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning in a pool in Towson, Baltimore County police said.Officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane about 9:35 p.m. and found the boy unresponsive inside the pool. Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.On Monday, detectives identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayden Mejia.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Sheriff's deputy hospitalized following crash near Nottingham

BALTIMORE -- A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash near the Maryland town of Nottingham on Monday, according to authorities.The deputy collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Route 7 and Joppa Road, deputies said.The deputy was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Harford County Sheriff's Office said its traffic unit would be investigating the incident.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore

Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

House fire in Prince George's County leaves firefighter injured, 4 displaced

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Prince George's County Monday night. Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department responded around 10:16 p.m. to a two-story home on Procopio Drive, off of Auth Road, in Suitland. At the scene of the reported structure fire, flames could be seen coming from the second floor and attic of the split foyer home.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspected Killer Charged Following Baltimore Murder

A 25-year-old man suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder in Baltimore earlier this month, authorities say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kamar Damonte Williams, 25, on Friday, Aug. 26 after investigators linked him to the murder of Delaney Simmons, 38, on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy