ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Many heartfelt tributes during dedication of Frank E. Owen Auditorium

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 4 days ago

About 100 people gathered Thursday evening to honor the late Frank E. Owen by naming Batavia High School’s entertainment venue after him.

The Frank E. Owen  Auditorium has a nice ring to it, his son Jim said via a pre-recorded video during the live-streamed event. Jim has been battling cancer and his medical professionals wouldn’t let him leave his treatment facility. Nevertheless, he spoke proudly of his father and suggested that the honor is about more than Frank E. Owen.

“This is to honor my father, but it’s more important to honor all the teachers and students — past, present, and future — the music department, and all those who use the auditorium,” he said. “It’s to honor the school system. He was very proud of his teachers and his students.”

A cat photobombed his talk, which brought some humor to a moment charged with emotion. Jim calmly continued talking as he acknowledged the cat’s presence with a few rubs on the head, which is an example of his kind-hearted dedication to whatever is before him. Other speakers pointed to how much they could know of Frank by watching his legendary qualities unfold within Jim.

“Jim carries on his father’s legacy by influencing the students,” High School Principal Paul Kesler said.

Frank’s former students, Patti Pacino and Liz Johnson Conway, both 1965 grads, shared how their music teacher was disciplined, down to earth and fair. He expected nothing less than a commitment from everyone.

Music has been a strong piece of Pacino’s life, thanks in large part to the lessons instilled by Frank Owen.

“He presumed we were as dedicated as he was,” she said, listing his many requirements. There was no sheet music on stage, as everyone was to memorize their songs, and no jingling of bracelets on stage, or even the chance fainting spell without consideration not to disrupt the performance, she said.

“Why would high school students put with such rules?” she said. “Because it was magical.”

Students loved music, loved to sing, and learned about teamwork along the way, she said. They all worked toward the common goal of producing lovely choral music. On one of his very first days at the city school district, Frank invited everyone to sing, and they “sang like they never sang before,” Pacino said, reading a report from 1927.

If Mary Poppins had a brother, it would be Frank E. Owen, she said.

Conway only studied with Frank for two years, but in those two short years, “I learned to like and admire” this man of music, she said. He demanded excellence with “pitch, diction and musicality,” she said.

His conducting was classy and subtle, with no large flashy moves, she said, and his secret weapon reining kids in was “the look.”

“Danny VanDetta had the paddle, and Frank Owen had the look,” she said. “Communicating through lyrics and connected to sound, he strengthened the music in this area.”

Superintendent Jason Smith, an avid musician himself, shared some of Frank Owen’s history:

He established the music department at BCSD in 1927 and created the first band and BHS Choristers, a well-known vocal group that reaped many accolades and awards, taped recordings and broadcasts during Owen’s 37-year career at Batavia. He then went on to serve on the Batavia Board of Education, including as president and was actively involved in community music.

“When the Board was considering naming the auditorium in Mr. Owen’s honor, I received numerous emails advocating for this to occur,” Smith said, reading some of those messages. A few snippets are below:

As a graduate of BHS and a member of the Choristers all my years at the High School, I can tell you that he not only instilled a love of music but a sense of service to community.

Mr. Owen was a humble master of music, respected and praised. My brothers and I were in choristers and band. My oldest brother became a music teacher with Mr. Owen’s urging, along with many other graduates.

Some of our fondest memories are the annual live Christmas (morning) broadcasts of the Chorus from the former Elks building on Ellicott Street, and the copies of that program on vinyl - blue records! - that each of us could purchase.  Both Jim and I have included a link to one of those albums on our Class websites.

I can't think of a more fitting honor than naming the Auditorium after Mr. Owen - a 'home' to so many of us during our years at Batavia High School and recognition of the impact he had on so many lives.

Smith also read a tribute recited to Frank upon his retirement in 1964.

“Mr. Owen’s flair as an educator has to be classed in the greater range. Music to him is not merely an abstract subject. It is something that is a very real part of life with ramifications in history, culture and the development of civilization,” Smith said. “Those who had the advantage of his teaching and leadership gained not only exceptional appreciation and understanding of music but also of the wider spectrum.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Assemblyman Steve Hawley sent representatives to present proclamations for the occasion, and City Council President Eugene Jankowski gave one from the city with the wish that the community will find the auditorium space to be a place where folks can relax and be inspired.

The evening also included a ribbon-cutting, a vocal concert of pieces chosen by current Music Director Jane Haggett, including "Adeste Fidelis," meaning come, faithful ones, and a patriotic song since Frank always typically included one for concerts, she said. He loved "America," she said, "so we're going be doing that."

A reception cake was bedecked with the theme of the night, and memorabilia was on display for guests to see.

Top photo: Abigail Hoerbelt, who comes from a musical family, cuts the ribbon during a dedication of the Frank E. Owen Auditorium Thursday evening at Batavia High School. Music Director Jane Haggett, City Council President Eugene Jankowski, alumni and board member Liz Johnson Conway, Jenn Lendvay and Patti Pacino flank her on the left as Chamber of Commerce Interim President Tom Turnbull, Board President John Marucci, Superintendent Jason Smith and Principal Paul Kesler stand on the right. Photo by Joanne Beck.

Photo of reception cake by Joanne Beck, and memorabilia and speakers by Howard Owens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Batavia letter to district families encourages respectful behavior, includes new safety measures

Batavia City Schools issued a letter this morning to parents regarding respectful etiquette and the use of security measures for football games -- including wand checks, a new security service and age limit for attending without an adult -- at Van Detta Stadium. The Board of Education had approved hiring Armor Security earlier this year.  The fee is $29 an hour per guard at about five hours each, Superintendent Jason Smith said. That’s about $580 per game, or $2,900 for five games.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

JEFFREY A. CARLSON

Jeffrey A. Carlson, 73, of East Bethany, NY passed away on Thursday, August 25th, 2022 with his loving wife and daughter by his side. Jeff was born on June 23, 1949 in Bradford, Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by his parents, Donald and Marjorie Carlson and his brother, Terry. Survivors include...
EAST BETHANY, NY
The Batavian

Everett Scofield

Everett Scofield, 90, of Alabama, passed away on August 28, 2022 at New York State Veterans Home in Batavia. Everett was born December 29, 1931 in Medina, the son of the late Grant and Genevieve (Ciesinski) Scofield. A founding member and elder of the Alabama Full Gospel Fellowship, Everett was...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Joan E. Hale

- Joan E. Hale, 92, of Batavia, died Wednesday (August 24, 2022) at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, surrounded by her family. She was born November 14, 1929, the daughter of the late Frank and Agnes (Gilliam) Hulburt. A member of Resurrection Parish, she enjoyed a dedicated and rewarding...
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batavia, NY
Batavia, NY
Education
The Batavian

Elizabeth Ann (Hicks) Wisniewski

Elizabeth Ann (Hicks) Wisniewski, 39 of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (August 24, 2022) at Unity Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was born March 17, 1983 in Rochester, NY. Elizabeth grew up in Fairport when she was younger, where she enjoyed swimming, visiting her grandparents summer cottage, being involved...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

From England to Batavia, late music director brought standards and passion for music

The way Jim Owen tells the story, his father Frank had very high standards when it came to music, and not every Owen in the family made the cut. “My sister Kathy was a very good singer, and my brother Robert was a very good singer, and then there’s Jim,” the honorary Mayor of Redfield Parkway said, adding that his father wasn’t mean about it. “He was very encouraging of me, he knew I liked sports … cross-country, basketball, and golf.”
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Batavian

Three people arrested at Whiz Khalif concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Whiz Khalif concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Aug. 25. All were issued appearance tickets. Brook L. Garrett, 20 of Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly striking a Live Nation security guard in the head. Anthony J. Connolly, 18, of North Main Street, Angola, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Vine Street resident facing multiple charges from conflicts with her neighbors

Kimberly A. Fox, 44, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Fox is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection on Aug. 22 at 2:40 p.m. at a location on Vine Street, Batavia. She was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $1,000 bail, $2,000 bond, or $5,000 partially secured bond. Fox is also charged with two counts of criminal contempt 2nd stemming from an incident reported on Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. on Vine Street.  Fox is accused of violating an order of protection by yelling at two of her neighbors.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Two people charged with harassment at Jason Aldean concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Jason Aldean concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Aug. Both were issued appearance tickets. Chelsea E. Kirsch, 28, of Weimars Street, Buffalo, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly kicking another person in the head. Tina M. Simmons, 40, of Schuster Road, Schenectady, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly striking a Live Nation security guard in the head.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Developing relationships, in and outside of the House

Editor's Note: This is the second of a series about new staff at Crossroads House, which is to celebrate 25 years of existence in January. She was a friendly face in the main office at Washington Towers for 15 years, and although she enjoyed it, there came a time of burnout, Vicki Johnson says. She left in May 2021 and eventually decided that “it was just time for me to make a change.”
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Vocal Music#Choral Music#Retirement#Highschool#Batavia High School
The Batavian

Muralist Vinny DelPlato dies at age 65

Vincent “Vincenzo” "Vinny" DelPlato, 65, whose art has enlivened much of Batavia for decades, including Jackson Square, has passed away. He died Aug. 22 due to complications of diabetes, according to an obituary published today.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Whoever said art can't be funny? Comedy debuts at GO Art!

Drawing from both sides of Genesee County, GO Art! host/comedian Chris Hasenauer of Rochester, center, relaxes before Friday's show with fellow comedians Sarah Benderson, left, of Rochester, Ryan Garcia of Rochester, and, far right, Alex Brady of Buffalo. Hasenauer would like to offer more comedy nights through winter, he said, at the East Main Street site. 
BATAVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Batavian

Photo: Owner of Dan's Tire remembered during calling hours this afternoon

While calling hours proceeded inside the Gilmartin Funeral Home for Dan DiLaura, tow trucks from Dan's Tire and Auto Service were parked on West Main Street in honor of the long-time local businessman. DiLaura passed away Sunday at age 68. A 1971 graduate of Batavia High School, DiLaura opened his first auto shop at 23 on West Main Street, Batavia. Over the years, his business ventures grew until he built Dan's Tire in Batavia City Centre.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Surfer Beach hangs 1:52.3 on Batavia feature field

Surfer Beach took a while to get the lead but when he did he finished the job this week, winning the $15,000 Winners-Over I Handicap at Batavia Downs on Saturday night (Aug. 27). Last week's feature winner Stratosphere (Drew Monti) was first to the front and held that position until...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
670
Followers
822
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy