grmag.com
Allegan zip line expanding at new location
Plans are in the works for a new zipping and soaring experience in Allegan. Allegan Event, Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course, is moving its zip line from Riverfront Park in Allegan to its outdoor center about a mile away. Centrally located 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, Holland and Kalamazoo, the indoor and outdoor event center, located at 439 River St., draws thousands of people to the city each year.
21-Year-Old Kaylee Gansberg Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a young woman early Sunday morning in Kalamazoo. The crash happened on the 2700 block of West Michigan [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Rude customers push Eastown restaurant to close early
A popular Eastown restaurant says had to close early Sunday when unruly customers made rude remarks.
WWMTCw
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
kiiky.com
15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Kalamazoo, Michigan | 2022
As the job market continues to evolve, specific jobs are becoming more in demand than ever. If you’re looking for a high-paying career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then you’re in luck. Check out this list of the 15 highest-paid jobs in the area, find what they do, and the requirements needed to get the jobs. The 15 occupations listed in the article have an annual mean wage of $100,000 or more.
Grand Rapids Indoor Playground Permanently Closing
After a decade in business, a Grand Rapids indoor play facility for kids is shutting down for good. Catch Air, a recreation center for children 10 and under, announced the news of the closure to Facebook, saying,. This decision was incredibly difficult to make, but the time has come when...
iheart.com
Strong winds, chance of storms across West Michigan on Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a storm cell moved across West Michigan Sunday night in Monday morning, two more potential threats of severe weather are possible for Monday evening. Predictions include Southwest Michigan a target for some heavy winds. The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement and...
Kalamazoo Going Full ‘Stop’ And Ditching Yield Signs
Listen, we're almost all guilty of rolling through a stop sign. Yes, we'll maybe slow down a little, and make ABSOLUTELY sure there's no cars coming (or a cop sitting near the intersection). But if the way is clear, why go full stop, right?. If we do that for Stop...
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise while dropping off her kids at Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was met by school officials and banned from the district's properties during a morning drop-off. West Michigan Mom Banned From School Over 'Prison Cell' Pics. The mother, Chelsea...
earnthenecklace.com
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?
Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
Staff shortage leads Amtrak to cancel two trains that stop in Kzoo and BC
Two trains that previously ran between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled because of staffing issues, says Amtrak.
Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’
The mother of a woman who was shot and killed on I-94 in Portage says she drove by the police scene but had no idea her daughter was involved.
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
Storms cause power outages, Consumers Energy reporting more than 50,000 without electricity
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Consumers Energy is reporting more than 50,000 customers without electricity after storms cut through the area. At about 4:20 p.m., the utility was reporting about 66,000 without service. Much of lower Michigan was under a severe thunderstorm warning or watch. Police across West Michigan were reporting...
Fox17
Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified
PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
Western Michigan University student from Lisle killed in hit-and-run crash; 1 arrested, police say
A Western Michigan University student from Chicago's west suburbs was killed in a hit-and-run crash, police said.
Pod community to house homeless in Kalamazoo faces uphill climb
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty pods intended to help house members of the Kalamazoo’s unhoused community continue to sit in storage as Housing Resources Inc. works to identify a site to place the experimental pod community. The pods, ordered by the Kalamazoo nonprofit in 2021, remain unlikely to have...
WKMI
