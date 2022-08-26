ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Allegan zip line expanding at new location

Plans are in the works for a new zipping and soaring experience in Allegan. Allegan Event, Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course, is moving its zip line from Riverfront Park in Allegan to its outdoor center about a mile away. Centrally located 30 minutes from Grand Rapids, Holland and Kalamazoo, the indoor and outdoor event center, located at 439 River St., draws thousands of people to the city each year.
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Kalamazoo, Michigan | 2022

As the job market continues to evolve, specific jobs are becoming more in demand than ever. If you’re looking for a high-paying career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then you’re in luck. Check out this list of the 15 highest-paid jobs in the area, find what they do, and the requirements needed to get the jobs. The 15 occupations listed in the article have an annual mean wage of $100,000 or more.
Strong winds, chance of storms across West Michigan on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a storm cell moved across West Michigan Sunday night in Monday morning, two more potential threats of severe weather are possible for Monday evening. Predictions include Southwest Michigan a target for some heavy winds. The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement and...
Kalamazoo Going Full ‘Stop’ And Ditching Yield Signs

Listen, we're almost all guilty of rolling through a stop sign. Yes, we'll maybe slow down a little, and make ABSOLUTELY sure there's no cars coming (or a cop sitting near the intersection). But if the way is clear, why go full stop, right?. If we do that for Stop...
Whitney Burney Leaving WOOD-TV: Where Is the Michigan Reporter Going?

Whitney Burney has been bringing the latest news to her hometown of Grand Rapids on WOODTV for four years. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Whitney Burney announced she is leaving WOOD-TV in September 2022. Her early announcement surprised News 8 viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Grand Rapids. Here’s what Burney said about her departure from News 8.
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI

While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified

PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
