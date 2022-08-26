Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Author Correction: Clinical identification of the stimulus intensity to measure temporal summation of second pain
date 2022-08-26

Author Correction: Clinical identification of the stimulus intensity to measure temporal summation of second pain

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17171-6, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Daisuke Moriguchi, Shoichi Ishigaki, Xiaoyu Lin, Kotaro Kuyama, Yukiko Koishi, Ryota Takaoka, Peter Svensson and Hirofumi Yatani, which were incorrectly given as Moriguchi Daisuke, Ishigaki Shoichi, Lin Xiaoyu, Kuyama Kotaro, Koishi Yukiko, Takaoka Ryota, Svensson Peter and Yatani Hirofumi.
Nature.com
TTYH family members form tetrameric complexes at the cell membrane
The conserved Tweety homolog (TTYH) family consists of three paralogs in vertebrates, displaying a ubiquitous expression pattern. Although considered as ion channels for almost two decades, recent structural and functional analyses refuted this role. Intriguingly, while all paralogs shared a dimeric stoichiometry following detergent solubilization, their structures revealed divergence in their relative subunit orientation. Here, we determined the stoichiometry of intact mouse TTYH (mTTYH) complexes in cells. Using cross-linking and single-molecule fluorescence microscopy, we demonstrate that mTTYH1 and mTTYH3 form tetramers at the plasma membrane, stabilized by interactions between their extracellular domains. Using blue-native PAGE, fluorescence-detection size-exclusion chromatography, and hydrogen/deuterium exchange mass spectrometry (HDX-MS), we reveal that detergent solubilization results in tetramers destabilization, leading to their dissolution into dimers. Moreover, HDX-MS demonstrates that the extracellular domains are stabilized in the context of the tetrameric mTTYH complex. Together, our results expose the innate tetrameric organization of TTYH complexes at the cell membrane. Future structural analyses of these assemblies in native membranes are required to illuminate their long-sought cellular function.
Nature.com
Correction to: Hyperglycemia promotes myocardial dysfunction via the ERS-MAPK10 signaling pathway in db/db mice
These authors contributed equally: Ya-Wen Deng, Fei Liu. Department of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University, No.193, Lianhe Road, Xigang District, 116011, Dalian, China. Ya-Wen Deng,Â Fei Liu,Â Zhi-Tong Li,Â Jing-Han Gao,Â Yong Zhao,Â Xiao-Lei YangÂ &Â Yun-Long Xia...
Nature.com
Correction to: Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this article the affiliation details for Tobias Pischon were incorrectly given as the affiliation 1 but should have been the affiliation 2. Digital Health & Machine Learning Research Group, Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Engineering, University of Potsdam, Potsdam, Germany. Stefan...
Nature.com
Correction to: Metagenomic shifts in mucus, tissue and skeleton of the coral Balanophyllia europaea living along a natural CO gradient
Correction to: ISME Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s43705-022-00152-1, published online 05 August 2022. In the original version of this article, the given and family names of Giorgia Palladino, Erik Caroselli, Teresa Tavella, Federica D'Amico, Fiorella Prada, Arianna Mancuso, Silvia Franzellitti, Simone Rampelli, Marco Candela, Stefano Goffredo, and Elena Biagi were incorrectly structured. The name was displayed correctly in all versions at the time of publication.
Nature.com
Imaging CuO nanocube hollowing in solution by quantitative in situ X-ray ptychography
Understanding morphological changes of nanoparticles in solution is essential to tailor the functionality of devices used in energy generation and storage. However, we lack experimental methods that can visualize these processes in solution, or in electrolyte, and provide three-dimensional information. Here, we show how X-ray ptychography enables in situ nano-imaging of the formation and hollowing of nanoparticles in solution at 155"‰Â°C. We simultaneously image the growth of about 100 nanocubes with a spatial resolution of 66"‰nm. The quantitative phase images give access to the third dimension, allowing to additionally study particle thickness. We reveal that the substrate hinders their out-of-plane growth, thus the nanocubes are in fact nanocuboids. Moreover, we observe that the reduction of Cu2O to Cu triggers the hollowing of the nanocuboids. We critically assess the interaction of X-rays with the liquid sample. Our method enables detailed in-solution imaging for a wide range of reaction conditions.
Nature.com
Author Correction: A high-throughput microfluidic approach for 1000-fold leukocyte reduction of platelet-rich plasma
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep35943, published online 24 October 2016. This Article contains an error in equation 1, where the terms wc(i) and wc(ref) are inverted. Author information. Author notes. Sean C. Gifford. Present address: Present address: Halcyon Biomedical Incorporated, Friendswood, TX, 77546, USA. Authors and Affiliations. Department of Biomedical...
Nature.com
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Mikrobiologisches Institut - Klinische Mikrobiologie, Immunologie und Hygiene, UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander UniversitÃ¤t (FAU) Erlangen-NÃ¼rnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Medical...
Nature.com
Detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia
To assess the detection ability of corneal biomechanical parameters for early diagnosis of ectasia. This retrospective descriptive-analytical study included 134 normal eyes (control group) from 134 healthy subjects and 128 eyes with asymmetric contralateral corneal ectasia with normal topography (ACE-NT, study group) from 128 subjects with definite keratoconus in the opposite eye. Placido-disk-based corneal topography with TMS-4, Scheimpflug corneal tomography with Pentacam HR, and corneal biomechanical assessment with Corvis ST and ocular response analyzer (ORA) were performed. A general linear model was used to compare Corvis ST and ORA biomechanical parameters between groups, while central corneal thickness (CCT) and biomechanically corrected intraocular pressure (bIOP) were considered covariates. Receiving operator sensitivity curve (ROC) analysis was used to determine the cut-off point with the highest sensitivity and specificity along with the area under the curve (AUC) for each parameter.
Nature.com
Spinal degeneration is associated with lumbar multifidus morphology in secondary care patients with low back or leg pain
Associations between multifidus muscle morphology and degenerative pathologies have been implied in patients with non-specific low back pain, but it is unknown how these are influenced by pathology severity, number, or distribution. MRI measures of pure multifidus muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) were acquired from 522 patients presenting with low back and/or leg symptoms in an outpatient clinic. We explored cross-sectional associations between the presence, distribution, and/or severity of lumbar degenerative pathologies (individually and in aggregate) and muscle outcomes in multivariable analyses (beta coefficients [95% CI]). We identified associations between lower pure multifidus muscle CSA and disc degeneration (at two or more levels):"‰âˆ’"‰4.51 [âˆ’"‰6.72;"‰âˆ’"‰2.3], Modic 2 changes:"‰âˆ’"‰4.06 [âˆ’"‰6.09;"‰âˆ’"‰2.04], endplate defects:"‰âˆ’"‰2.74 [âˆ’"‰4.58;"‰âˆ’"‰0.91], facet arthrosis:"‰âˆ’"‰4.02 [âˆ’"‰6.26;"‰âˆ’"‰1.78], disc herniations:"‰âˆ’"‰3.66 [âˆ’"‰5.8;"‰âˆ’"‰1.52], and when"‰>"‰5 pathologies were present:"‰âˆ’"‰6.77 [âˆ’"‰9.76;"‰âˆ’"‰3.77], with the last supporting a potential dose"“response relationship between number of spinal pathologies and multifidus morphology. Our findings could hypothetically indicate that these spinal and muscle findings: (1) are part of the same degenerative process, (2) result from prior injury or other common antecedent events, or (3) have a directional relationship. Future longitudinal studies are needed to further examine the complex nature of these relationships.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Effects of virtual hands and feet on the onset time and duration of illusory body ownership
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15835-x, published online 12 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors. After publication it transpired that the Supplementary Information file which accompanies the Article, inadvertently contained confidential patient data. This patient data has now been removed from the Supplementary Information file. Additionally, the...
Nature.com
A multi-functional role for the MCM8/9 helicase complex in maintaining fork integrity during replication stress
The minichromosome maintenance (MCM) 8/9 helicase is a AAA+ complex involved in DNA replication-associated repair. Despite high sequence homology to the MCM2-7 helicase, a precise cellular role for MCM8/9 has remained elusive. We have interrogated the DNA synthesis ability and replication fork stability in cells lacking MCM8 or 9 and find that there is a functional partitioning of MCM8/9 activity between promoting replication fork progression and protecting persistently stalled forks. The helicase function of MCM8/9 aids in normal replication fork progression, but upon persistent stalling, MCM8/9 directs additional downstream stabilizers, including BRCA1 and Rad51, to protect forks from excessive degradation. Loss of MCM8 or 9 slows the overall replication rate and allows for excessive nascent strand degradation, detectable by increased markers of genomic damage. This evidence defines multifunctional roles for MCM8/9 in promoting normal replication fork progression and genome integrity following stress.
Nature.com
Geological constraints on dynamic changes of fluid pressure in seismic cycles
Fluid pressure along faults plays a significant role in fault behaviors in seismic cycles in subduction zones. When a thermal pressurization event occurs, the fluid pressure rises; conversely, when a fault-valve behavior event occurs, the fluid pressure falls. The stress state changes with seismic cycles from a reverse fault regime to a normal fault regime, as observed in both geophysical observations and geological records. Fluid pressure has been estimated for both modern accretionary prisms and exhumed accretionary complexes. However, changes in fluid pressure on seismogenic faults have not been connected to seismic cycles. Here, we quantitatively show the dynamic change in fluid pressure in a seismogenic fault with geological evidence from an exhumed accretionary complex. We found extensional veins related to seismogenic fault records that exchanged stress states the during seismic cycles. We also constrained the fluid pressure quantitatively, both at an increasing stage during an event and at a decreasing stage after an event. In this procedure, we propose new methods to constrain the magnitude of vertical stress and rock tensile strength.
Nature.com
Untangling the pathways of SDHx loss of function
Several cancers, including pheochromocytoma and/or paraganglioma (PPGL) are characterised by SDHx (succinate dehydrogenase; a protein composed of four subunits (SDHA, SDHB, SDHC and SDHD)) loss of function. However, the altered signalling pathways that underlie these changes have been unknown; new research has deciphered one such pathway.
Nature.com
Mapping dosage
Rare copy-number variants (rCNVs) - genomic deletions or duplications that occur at a frequency of less than 1% - have been linked to both Mendelian and complex human disorders. However, the challenges of studying this variant type, including the need for huge sample sizes, means that the causal genes and underlying disease mechanisms remain unclear for most rCNVs. Now, new insight is provided by a study in Cell that characterizes genome-wide dosage sensitivity for 54 human disorders.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Assessment of thermal distribution through an inclined radiative-convective porous fin of concave profile using generalized residual power series method (GRPSM)
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15396-z, published online 02 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Grant Code stated in the Acknowledgements section. "The authors acknowledge the financial support provided by the Center of Excellence in Theoretical and Computational Science (TaCS-CoE), KMUTT. This research was...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Post-foraging in-colony behaviour of a central-place foraging seabird
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17307-8, published online 28 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Tessa Fujisaki which was incorrectly given as Tessa Fuijisaki. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations.
Nature.com
Cell death affecting the progression of gastric cancer
Gastric cancer is a gastrointestinal tumor with high morbidity and mortality rates. Several factors influence its progression, cell death being an important element. In this review, we summarized the effects of necrosis, apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, ferroptosis, and eight less common cell death modalities on gastric cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment, detailed the molecular mechanisms of various cell death and their major regulatory pathways in gastric cancer, explored the prevalence and complexity of cell death in gastric cancer progression and highlighted the potentials of cell death-related therapies in gastric cancer.
Nature.com
Correction: Nrf2 overexpression increases the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia to cytarabine by inhibiting replication factor C4
We have carefully corrected this error, and the corrected Table 2 is as shown above. The original article has been corrected. College of Pharmacy, Guizhou Medical University, Guiyang, Guizhou, China. Department of Haematology, Affiliated Hospital of Guizhou Medical University, Guizhou Province Institute of Hematology, Guiyang, Guizhou, China. Chengyun Pan,Â Ming...
Nature.com
Distinct colon mucosa microbiomes associated with tubular adenomas and serrated polyps
Colorectal cancer is the second most deadly and third most common cancer in the world. Its development is heterogenous, with multiple mechanisms of carcinogenesis. Two distinct mechanisms include the adenoma-carcinoma sequence and the serrated pathway. The gut microbiome has been identified as a key player in the adenoma-carcinoma sequence, but its role in serrated carcinogenesis is less clear. In this study, we characterized the gut microbiome of 140 polyp-free and polyp-bearing individuals using colon mucosa and fecal samples to determine if microbiome composition was associated with each of the two key pathways. We discovered significant differences between the microbiomes of colon mucosa and fecal samples, with sample type explaining 10"“15% of the variation observed in the microbiome. Multiple mucosal brushings were collected from each individual to investigate whether the gut microbiome differed between polyp and healthy intestinal tissue, but no differences were found. Mucosal aspirate sampling revealed that the microbiomes of individuals with tubular adenomas and serrated polyps were significantly different from each other and polyp-free individuals, explaining 1"“4% of the variance in the microbiome. Microbiome composition also enabled the accurate prediction of subject polyp types using Random Forest, which produced an area under curve values of 0.87"“0.99. By directly sampling the colon mucosa and distinguishing between the different developmental pathways of colorectal cancer, our study helps characterize potential mechanistic targets for serrated carcinogenesis. This research also provides insight into multiple microbiome sampling strategies by assessing each method's practicality and effect on microbial community composition.
